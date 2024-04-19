Deutsche Bank MD takes demotion, goes to Morgan Stanley

Demotions might not be common in the competitive and high-stakes world that is sales & trading, but there are some people that have not only been through the ordeal but survived it (as opposed to just retiring).

Get Morning Coffee ☕ in your inbox. Sign up here.

Michael Weir, a corporate loan trader by… trade, spent a decade at Deutsche Bank in New York, first as a director and eventually as a Managing Director (MD). He left earlier this month for Morgan Stanley – but not as an MD, as he was at DB, but as an Executive Director (ED).

Morgan Stanley is a homecoming for Weir, who left the bank back in 2009 to join hedge fund Citadel. He was also an executive director the last time he was at Morgan Stanley. Time is a flat circle, it seems.

Weir is far from the only financier to be demoted out of his MD class. Credit Suisse’s Edmund Wong left the bank in Singapore to be an ED at JPMorgan, and recently left that post to be an ED at DBS. That being said, demotions aren’t common in the investment banking world unless you’re joining a big bank from a (much) smaller bank – and even then, they’re pretty rare.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)