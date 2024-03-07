Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Tech

BlackRock quant director leaves to become engineering MD at a hedge fund

by Alex McMurray
3 hours ago
2 minute read
BlackRock quant director leaves to become engineering MD at a hedge fund

Publicly traded hedge fund Man Group is making some changes to its portfolio engineering team. While it has previously been run by Eva Sanchez Martin, who joined as a graduate quant analyst in 2016, it's got a new leader in form of an ex Blackrock director.

Click here to sign up to our technology newsletter 🔧

Pedro Videira e Castro joins Man Group as an MD, and head of portfolio engineering in London. Like Sanchez, who appears to be staying at the firm, he's been a one company man up to now; he joined Blackrock in 2011 and has since risen to director of risk and quant analytics. 

Interestingly, Castro doesn't have an overly technical background. He was a finance and economics student (Sanchez has a Math degree from Oxford) and among his duties at Blackrock he notes that he has deep expertise in "client engagement" and "talent development." A job listing from five months ago that seems to be for this role does request "extensive" programming experience in Python or R, so he's presumably buffed his technical skills in the past decade.

Blackrock, meanwhile, has been hiring businesspeople for its own technology platform, Aladdin. In January, it hired Katie Sessions as an MD and Americas head of Aladdin wealth tech business development. She spent the last seven years at fintech InvestCloud, but has a background in equity sales at Jefferies and HSBC.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Articles
A star 27-year-old hedge fund manager wants some more quants in London

A star 27-year-old hedge fund manager wants some more quants in London

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs' most exciting new jobs may be a little boring. Hey, Deutsche Bank bonuses aren’t too bad

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs' most exciting new jobs may be a little boring. Hey, Deutsche Bank bonuses aren’t too bad

Morning Coffee: Citigroup's surprise layoff suggests the perils of being promoted. Goldman Sachs' London office struggling with departure of favourite person

Morning Coffee: Citigroup's surprise layoff suggests the perils of being promoted. Goldman Sachs' London office struggling with departure of favourite person

Morning Coffee: JPMorgan juniors say MDs expect them to be in the office full-time. Some hedge funds are recruitment firms in disguise

Morning Coffee: JPMorgan juniors say MDs expect them to be in the office full-time. Some hedge funds are recruitment firms in disguise

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan quietly did away with diversity hiring schemes. Prime broking is where the investment is

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan quietly did away with diversity hiring schemes. Prime broking is where the investment is

Top Articles
The secret payments fintech that already has 574 million users is growing

The secret payments fintech that already has 574 million users is growing

“You will find the worst managers working for French banks in London”

“You will find the worst managers working for French banks in London”

BlackRock quant director leaves to become engineering MD at a hedge fund

BlackRock quant director leaves to become engineering MD at a hedge fund

The eFinancialCareers 2024 salary and bonus survey: If you've been told, let us know

The eFinancialCareers 2024 salary and bonus survey: If you've been told, let us know

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs' most exciting new jobs may be a little boring. Hey, Deutsche Bank bonuses aren’t too bad

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs' most exciting new jobs may be a little boring. Hey, Deutsche Bank bonuses aren’t too bad

Recommended Jobs
Paritas Recruitment - Data & Tech
Quantitative Researcher (Systematic Fund)
Paritas Recruitment - Data & Tech
London, United Kingdom
Portfolio Manager/ Consultant Multi-strategy Platform
London, United Kingdom
Business Analyst (Change & Integration)
London, United Kingdom
Macquarie Group
Project Delivery Manager - Commodities Front Office Technology EMEA
Macquarie Group
London, United Kingdom
Senior Business Analyst/Project Manager (eTrading)
Alexander Mann Solutions (Contingent)
London, United Kingdom
Mayford James
Senior Project Manager - 12 months Fixed Term Contract
Mayford James
London, United Kingdom

Related articles

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs' most exciting new jobs may be a little boring. Hey, Deutsche Bank bonuses aren’t too bad
Tech

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs' most exciting new jobs may be a little boring. Hey, Deutsche Bank bonuses aren’t too bad

7 Mar 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Citadel Securities' global head of index arbitrage also joining quant hedge fund Qube
Tech

Citadel Securities' global head of index arbitrage also joining quant hedge fund Qube

6 Mar 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Citi tech pay in 2024: salaries and bonuses by city and seniority
Tech

Citi tech pay in 2024: salaries and bonuses by city and seniority

6 Mar 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Jump trading's London head said to join a quant hedge fund
Tech

Jump trading's London head said to join a quant hedge fund

6 Mar 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.