Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Citi's latest round of cuts includes a senior European equities trader

by Sarah Butcher
8 hours ago
2 minute read
Citi's latest round of cuts includes a senior European equities trader

Citi's 20,000 job cuts are far from complete. As the bank works its way through layers of management, senior trading figures are being caught in the noose. Among the latest to be put at risk is understood to be a senior equities trader in Europe.

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

Citi isn't commenting, but multiple sources say that the bank is cutting London equities people and that the cuts include Dan Brown, who's believed to have been the US bank's director level head of Europe emerging markets equities trading in London.

Brown joined Citi from Morgan Stanley in 2020. The Financial Conduct Authority Register shows him leaving Morgan Stanley in 2016 and arriving at Citi four years later (although it's understood he may have joined before). He stopped being a material risk taker at Citi on January 24th.

As we noted this week, Citi's cuts are supposed to be sparing its revenue generators and yet senior people on the trading floor are disappearing. They include Conor Davis, one of Citi's most senior salespeople.

Citi spent the past few years building up its equities sales and trading business in Europe. It's understood that Brown was hired to trade developed equities initially, before moving into emerging markets. 

Citi's New York equities desks are understood to be nervous that they will get the call later today. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by Joe Zlomek on Unsplash

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Articles
Morning Coffee: Citigroup's surprise layoff suggests the perils of being promoted. Goldman Sachs' London office struggling with departure of favourite person

Morning Coffee: Citigroup's surprise layoff suggests the perils of being promoted. Goldman Sachs' London office struggling with departure of favourite person

Morning Coffee: Will Viswas Raghavan become Citi CEO? Young male bankers fired for meme activities

Morning Coffee: Will Viswas Raghavan become Citi CEO? Young male bankers fired for meme activities

Morning Coffee: Citi’s last bonus announcement shows Goldman’s largesse. How to make $600m without doing anything

Morning Coffee: Citi’s last bonus announcement shows Goldman’s largesse. How to make $600m without doing anything

Morning Coffee: The Citigroup cost-cutter encouraging people to stop managing-up. Goldman Sachs' partner party is coming

Morning Coffee: The Citigroup cost-cutter encouraging people to stop managing-up. Goldman Sachs' partner party is coming

Uncertainty afflicts Citi's equities team as senior cuts spread

Uncertainty afflicts Citi's equities team as senior cuts spread

Top Articles
A JPMorgan technology MD left for Citadel's most profitable team.

A JPMorgan technology MD left for Citadel's most profitable team.

Barclays' M&A managing directors are still leaving for UBS

Barclays' M&A managing directors are still leaving for UBS

The most powerful AI jobs in finance are at XTX Markets

The most powerful AI jobs in finance are at XTX Markets

Goldman Sachs & JPMorgan are excited about 2024, but don't hold your breath for hiring

Goldman Sachs & JPMorgan are excited about 2024, but don't hold your breath for hiring

Uncertainty afflicts Citi's equities team as senior cuts spread

Uncertainty afflicts Citi's equities team as senior cuts spread

Recommended Jobs
Wellington Management Company, LLP
Senior Business Analyst
Wellington Management Company, LLP
London, United Kingdom
Wellington Management Company, LLP
Equities Trader
Wellington Management Company, LLP
Hong Kong
Revolut
Lead Software Engineer (Backend) - Core Platform
Revolut
London, United Kingdom
Search Ally Pte Ltd
FX Product Manager (Private Banking)
Search Ally Pte Ltd
Singapore
Talent Solution TAPFIN
Algo Developer
Talent Solution TAPFIN
London, United Kingdom
JJA - James Joseph Associates
Senior Java Developer - Trade Platform - Front Office
JJA - James Joseph Associates
London, United Kingdom

Related articles

Barclays' M&A managing directors are still leaving for UBS
Financial

Barclays' M&A managing directors are still leaving for UBS

27 Feb 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Goldman Sachs & JPMorgan are excited about 2024, but don't hold your breath for hiring
Financial

Goldman Sachs & JPMorgan are excited about 2024, but don't hold your breath for hiring

27 Feb 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Uncertainty afflicts Citi's equities team as senior cuts spread
Financial

Uncertainty afflicts Citi's equities team as senior cuts spread

27 Feb 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Credit Suisse bankers are finding new homes at banks which pay less
Financial

Credit Suisse bankers are finding new homes at banks which pay less

27 Feb 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.