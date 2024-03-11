Discover your dream Career

Deutsche Bank's new top engineers are AI specialists and Meta alumni

by Alex McMurray
29 minutes ago
2 minute read
Deutsche Bank's new top engineers are AI specialists and Meta alumni
Renato Menna (Left), Raluca Lordache (Middle) and Torbjörn Gustafsson (Right)

Many banks have special titles to celebrate their top technologists. Like Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank opts for the term 'Distinguished Engineers', and it added a few new members to the cohort in 2024. 

In a shock to nobody, the new distinguished engineers include an AI expert. Dr Raluca Lordache, a Frankfurt based engineer, was promoted to director of AI and machine learning applied innovation. She's a relatively new hire, having joined the bank in 2021, and spent the bulk of her time there as a principal engineer in the cloud and innovation product tribe.

A new distinguished engineer that's been at Deutsche Bank much longer is Torbjörn Gustafsson. He has spent a collective 15 years working at the bank's London office, and has become a distinguished engineer in end-user computing. He's previously led teams working on iOS, Android and iPad apps, and took a year sabbatical in 2018 to travel Europe in a camper van. 

Renato Menna, another distinguished engineer, also took a some time out from Deutsche Bank... to work in big tech. He was head of financial risk domain architecture when he left for Meta in 2021. At the FAANG giant, he led front and back-office teams for its eCommerce platforms, but returned to banking after just 18 months. He has been the head of architecture for CRO since his return, but the promotion also sees him lead architecture for risk and capital.

Deutsche Bank didn't respond to a request to comment. 

