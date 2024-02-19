Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Deutsche Bank is hiring Credit Suisse's ESG people, too

by Zeno Toulon
2 hours ago
2 minute read
Deutsche Bank is hiring Credit Suisse's ESG people, too

Deutsche Bank's appetite for Credit Suisse’s people is not restricted to the bank's credit traders. ESG people are moving too. 

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

Vincent Noinville joined Deutsche Bank this month to be its head of climate and environmental risk. He spent less than two years at Credit Suisse as head of its sustainability risk team in Europe. 

Noinville's Environmental, Social, and corporate Governance (ESG) career has been curious. Between 2015 and 2020, he worked for Credit Suisse as a managing director and deputy head of market risk management. He then spent seven months as chief risk officer for Tandem Money, the parent company of UK challenger bank Tandem Bank, before rejoining Credit Suisse to its head of sustainability risk for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

The rebranding of ESG roles to sustainability is well known – as is the institutionalization of the industry, with one recruiter comparing the profession to any other part of a bank’s middle office, such as risk or compliance.

The re-emergence of Credit Suisse people is well known, too – especially at Deutsche Bank. The bank spent late 2022 and 2023 hiring from the beleaguered Swiss bank, and has spent millions adding to its team.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Top Articles
Bank that paid bad bonuses also offered big salary increases to juniors

Bank that paid bad bonuses also offered big salary increases to juniors

Fintechs happier to hire B players on small salaries in 2024

Fintechs happier to hire B players on small salaries in 2024

Traders are departing BNP Paribas in anticipation of bonus disappointment

Traders are departing BNP Paribas in anticipation of bonus disappointment

Deutsche Bank is hiring Credit Suisse's ESG people, too

Deutsche Bank is hiring Credit Suisse's ESG people, too

It's time! The eFinancialCareers 2024 salary & bonus survey is live

It's time! The eFinancialCareers 2024 salary & bonus survey is live

Latest Jobs
Morgan McKinley
Head of Banking Compliance
Morgan McKinley
Tokyo, Japan
Morgan McKinley
Solution Sales, Commodities
Morgan McKinley
Tokyo, Japan
Morgan McKinley
IT Business Analyst (Haken)
Morgan McKinley
Tokyo, Japan
Robert Half Japan
Digital Marketing Manager
Robert Half Japan
Tokyo, Japan
Robert Half Japan
PR & Social Manager
Robert Half Japan
Tokyo, Japan
Robert Half Japan
Infrastructure Engineer
Robert Half Japan
Tokyo, Japan

Related articles

Morning Coffee: Deutsche Bank CEO's ethereal presence in meetings. How to get promoted early at Morgan Stanley
Financial

Morning Coffee: Deutsche Bank CEO's ethereal presence in meetings. How to get promoted early at Morgan Stanley

19 Feb 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Grumbling at HSBC as people cut before bonuses
Financial

Grumbling at HSBC as people cut before bonuses

16 Feb 2024
comment icon
1
like icon
0
Macquarie's $39m trader rumoured to be joining Mercuria
Financial

Macquarie's $39m trader rumoured to be joining Mercuria

16 Feb 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Barclays Paris hired a trader whose hedge fund foray was brief
Financial

Barclays Paris hired a trader whose hedge fund foray was brief

16 Feb 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.