Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Deutsche Bank's big hiring has borne fruit, but it still has €1bn of costs to cut

by Sarah Butcher
6 hours ago
3 minute read
Deutsche Bank's big hiring has borne fruit, but it still has €1bn of costs to cut

If you're a bank wondering whether hiring new talent is a good move in a difficult market, Deutsche Bank's first quarter results today should lay your fears to rest. After some voracious hiring, first quarter results in the investment bank were pretty fine.

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

As the chart below shows, Deutsche's fixed income traders, M&A bankers, equity capital markets bankers and debt capital markets all had a strong quarter. Profits in the investment bank rose by 44% over the period. 

Deutsche Bank itself implied that its higher revenues were the result of its new arrivals. In prepared comments, CEO Christian Sewing said "investments in talent" boosted origination and advisory revenues, while "investments in 2023" helped drive revenues in credit trading. 

Last year, DB added around 350 people in the UK when it acquired Numis. It also hired around 50 managing directors in its investment banking business globally under an expansion plan initiated by Fabrizio Campelli, head of its investment bank. In 2022 and early 2023, it inserted various senior people from Credit Suisse's credit trading business, allegedly on large guaranteed bonuses. 

It's only April and Deutsche Bank people have only just been told their bonuses for 2023, but things are looking auspicious for bonuses in 2024. "Higher performance-related compensation," was accrued in the first quarter. Spending on pay rose 12% year-on-year. 

And yet Deutsche Bank hasn't finished cutting. The bank said today that it's extracted €1.5bn of the €2.5bn costs it intends to cut by the end of this year. It's still in the process of what it describes as, "additional front-to-back improvements of product processes, and harmonization of infrastructure capabilities." Costs are coming out of the middle and back office. 

After last year's big hiring, recruitment this year at Deutsche Bank is likely to be quieter. Headcount in the investment bank was flat in the first quarter versus the end of last year, and front office headcount specifically declined slightly. 

Nonetheless, as we reported yesterday, Deutsche has been making strategic additions to its US fixed income trading business. It might also need some new rates trading talent: rates sales and trading revenues were "significantly lower " in Q1. The bank attributed this to "a reduction in market volatility," but it might also have something to do with all the rates traders who've left for rivals like Nomura.  

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

 

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Articles
Morning Coffee: The young hedge fund traders who made $150m in three months, or not. The new hottest market to make money as a banker

Morning Coffee: The young hedge fund traders who made $150m in three months, or not. The new hottest market to make money as a banker

Barclays' feeble quarter is a reminder of the restructuring beast in the background

Barclays' feeble quarter is a reminder of the restructuring beast in the background

Deutsche Bank MD takes demotion, goes to Morgan Stanley

Deutsche Bank MD takes demotion, goes to Morgan Stanley

Morning Coffee: Banks and hedge funds don’t care about non-competes. The enormous overhang of mediocre consultants earning $325k

Morning Coffee: Banks and hedge funds don’t care about non-competes. The enormous overhang of mediocre consultants earning $325k

Citi’s cheap happy junior bankers in Malaga are not so grateful

Citi’s cheap happy junior bankers in Malaga are not so grateful

Top Articles
Lazard's "crazy" hiring also seems to be paying off

Lazard's "crazy" hiring also seems to be paying off

Dubai vs Abu Dhabi: How finance’s two hottest cities stack up

Dubai vs Abu Dhabi: How finance’s two hottest cities stack up

Morning Coffee: The young hedge fund traders who made $150m in three months, or not. The new hottest market to make money as a banker

Morning Coffee: The young hedge fund traders who made $150m in three months, or not. The new hottest market to make money as a banker

Barclays' feeble quarter is a reminder of the restructuring beast in the background

Barclays' feeble quarter is a reminder of the restructuring beast in the background

Deutsche Bank's big hiring has borne fruit, but it still has €1bn of costs to cut

Deutsche Bank's big hiring has borne fruit, but it still has €1bn of costs to cut

Recommended Jobs
Selby Jennings
SVPs, Directors, & MDs - International Investment Bank - London
Selby Jennings
London, United Kingdom
Corporate Investment Director and Vice President
Executive Access
Hong Kong
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
Senior Investment Professional, Industrials/Energy Direct Investments, SWF, Abu Dhabi, UAE
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Group Head of Compliance Risk
London, United Kingdom
Aptitude Asia
Trade Product Specialist
Aptitude Asia
Hong Kong
Hays
Relationship Manager FI
Hays
London, United Kingdom

Related articles

Lazard's "crazy" hiring also seems to be paying off
Financial

Lazard's "crazy" hiring also seems to be paying off

25 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Dubai vs Abu Dhabi: How finance’s two hottest cities stack up
Financial

Dubai vs Abu Dhabi: How finance’s two hottest cities stack up

25 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Morning Coffee: The young hedge fund traders who made $150m in three months, or not. The new hottest market to make money as a banker
Financial

Morning Coffee: The young hedge fund traders who made $150m in three months, or not. The new hottest market to make money as a banker

25 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Barclays' feeble quarter is a reminder of the restructuring beast in the background
Financial

Barclays' feeble quarter is a reminder of the restructuring beast in the background

25 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.