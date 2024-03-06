JPMorgan's new "young" investment bank head is inordinately popular

If anyone has a bad word to say about Filippo Gori, the new co-head of banking at JPMorgan, they're not saying it. Instead, all indications are that 49 year-old Gori, who was promoted last week to become co-head of banking alongside Doug Petno when Vis Raghavan left, is very popular indeed.

Get Morning Coffee ☕ in your inbox. Sign up here.

"He's a great guy," says one JPMorgan insider. "Young, energetic. He's one of the top talents in the younger generation that we've identified."

Gori has worked for JPMorgan since 1999, when he joined the London office after graduating from Bocconi. He's spent the last 11 years in Asia, but is now returning to London to fill the vacancy left by the seemingly less popular Raghavan.

One senior Hong Kong headhunter says there's sadness in Asia at Gori's migration. "He was pretty popular in Asia. I've spoken to a few people who are a bit dismayed about his disappearance."

Gori moved to Hong Kong in 2011, initially as Asia Pacific head of sales & marketing for markets & investor services. He was appointed Deputy CEO for Asia Pacific in 2019 before becoming CEO for the region in February 2020. JPMorgan declined to comment for this article, but at investor day last year the bank said it had grown its Asian market share by over 200 basis points between 2017 and 2022, to become top three in 18 out of 24 product areas.

JPMorgan bankers predict that Gori's arrival in London will herald a shakeup in the culture created by the hard-driving and ambitious Raghavan. "He'll create a collaborative and enjoyable culture," predicts one. The expectation is that Gori will also bring greater integration between JPMorgan's commercial and investment banks, a move allegedly resisted in the past by some senior JPMorgan bankers who didn't want to split fees with commercial banking colleagues.

To the extent that Gori has a weakness, it might be his lack of deal experience. During his early years at JPMorgan, he worked in client facing sales and marketing roles, particularly in debt capital markets (DCM), before being promoted to senior leadership positions. While JPMorgan's overall share of Asian revenues increased under his tenure, Dealogic says JPMorgan's share of APAC investment banking revenues specifically went from 3.2% to 2.8% over the 2017-2023 period.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)