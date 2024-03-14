Discover your dream Career
Fintech

Fintech with a niche programming language taps Stripe alum to lead expansion

by Alex McMurray
3 hours ago
2 minute read
Fintech with a niche programming language taps Stripe alum to lead expansion

Silicon Valley Bank's collapse this time last year left a gap in the market many are trying to take advantage of. One relative newcomer on the scene is Mercury, a fintech that provides "startup banking" and other financial infrastructure, and it's looking to grow. The San Francisco based fintech has recently hired a new "head of engineering, expansion" with a high pedigree in fintech.

David Bai joins Mercury from crypto giant Opensea, where he was a director of engineering for its core product team. Bai worked there for over two years, but departed last November, along with 50% of the company following the total collapse of the NFT marketplace at large. 

Prior to that, Bai was also a senior engineering manager at Stripe, working on its payments product. He also led the consumer engineering team for Uber's logistics service, Postmates. 

While it's not clear exactly what Bai's role will entail, the "expansion" indicates Mercury is going to be growing its engineering contingent. There are currently five open engineering roles, all senior, across sectors like growth, security, and UX. The roles are available in any of its offices (San Francisco, New York or Portland), or remote in the US or Canada. In the US, each of the roles can earn a base salary of over $200k. Within these listings Mercury says it "finds itself growing rapidly."

Mercury has a very interesting tech stack; CTO Max Tagher says its "backend is exclusively in Haskell." Tagher previously worked with Ruby, the language of choice for Stripe, but found Haskell's "really powerful typesystem"far more enjoyable to write with. The rest of the tech stack includes React, Nix, Aws, Swift and Kotlin.

AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
