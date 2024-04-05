Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Hedge fund manager laments death of "kindest and gentlest" analyst hired 14 months ago

by Sarah Butcher
2 hours ago
3 minute read
Hedge fund manager laments death of "kindest and gentlest" analyst hired 14 months ago

It's often a feature of financial services careers that you encounter the same people at different employers. Matt Dratch, a macro portfolio manager at hedge fund ExodusPoint worked with Richard Rolnick twice: once when "Rollie" hired him from Morgan Stanley to work as an analyst at hedge fund Diamondback Capital in 2008, and once again when Dratch hired Rolnick to ExodusPoint in February 2023.

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

The first time that Dratch worked with Rolnick, he was the analyst and Rolnick was the portfolio manager. The second time, their roles were reversed. 

"A month after I hired Rollie, he was diagnosed with stage four cancer," says Dratch, writing on social media.  "Richard came to me in the form of a boss but left me as a trusted mentor and best friend. The callousness of the capital markets has a way of showing you who your friends really are—the ones who are there for you when it doesn’t serve them."

Rolnick began his career as a Merrill Lynch analyst in 1990 and worked for JPMorgan and BNP Paribas in New York before becoming a prop trading MD at RBS until its ill-fated implosion in 2008. He then switched to hedge funds, and worked for Moore Capital and others until co-founding BTIG's leveraged finance desk in 2019 and moving to ExodusPoint in 2023. 

Dratch says Rolnick was suggesting trades right until the end of his illness and that when they lost a large chunk of profits soon after he joined, Rolnick either delayed treatments or logged in from his hospital bed. "We ended up beating the market in a thrilling fourth quarter comeback.  Yet, in a bitter twist of fate, we ultimately lost to cancer." 

Rolnick's memorial says he "was always the one working on the most interesting, often overlooked trades." He was known for a "unique sense of humor" and for "one-liners that would be quoted again and again by his colleagues weeks and even years later.

"Richard had a knack for putting great ideas forward without ever asking to take credit for them," the memorial adds.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Articles
Morning Coffee: Citigroup is on a mission to cut a lot of jobs this week. Top Barclays trader leaves after bonus complaints

Morning Coffee: Citigroup is on a mission to cut a lot of jobs this week. Top Barclays trader leaves after bonus complaints

Morning Coffee: Traders storm out over paltry bonuses. 27-year-old JPMorgan analyst caught in deadly door nightmare

Morning Coffee: Traders storm out over paltry bonuses. 27-year-old JPMorgan analyst caught in deadly door nightmare

Edward Ruff, 40 year-old Citigroup MD accused of shouting at juniors, had a rough start

Edward Ruff, 40 year-old Citigroup MD accused of shouting at juniors, had a rough start

Morning Coffee: JPMorgan's top high yield trader made a huge loss at a hedge fund. Citigroup's other ranking of female graduates

Morning Coffee: JPMorgan's top high yield trader made a huge loss at a hedge fund. Citigroup's other ranking of female graduates

Morning Coffee: The 38-year-old banker commuting 3.5 hours for a better life. Citi's unlikely protected employees

Morning Coffee: The 38-year-old banker commuting 3.5 hours for a better life. Citi's unlikely protected employees

Top Articles
Hedge fund manager laments death of "kindest and gentlest" analyst hired 14 months ago

Hedge fund manager laments death of "kindest and gentlest" analyst hired 14 months ago

Citigroup bankers might be interested in BCG's guide to the best jobs of 2027

Citigroup bankers might be interested in BCG's guide to the best jobs of 2027

CFA Level 1 candidates who passed exam face horror of voided scores

CFA Level 1 candidates who passed exam face horror of voided scores

Revolut reveals its five stage interview process for software engineers

Revolut reveals its five stage interview process for software engineers

Hedge fund's Miami technology head reveals best course to take at university

Hedge fund's Miami technology head reveals best course to take at university

Recommended Jobs
Ellwood Consulting
Trading Systems Support Analyst
Ellwood Consulting
Singapore
Deutsche Bank
Analyst- Trader
Deutsche Bank
Hong Kong
Selby Jennings
D1 Trader
Selby Jennings
Hong Kong
Kingfisher Executive Search (HK) Limited
Trading Support Analyst
Kingfisher Executive Search (HK) Limited
Singapore
Westbury Partners
Junior Trading Systems Engineer (Linux, Python, Networking) – Singapore
Westbury Partners
Singapore
Alan Partners
eFX Application Support
Alan Partners
Singapore

Related articles

Citigroup bankers might be interested in BCG's guide to the best jobs of 2027
Financial

Citigroup bankers might be interested in BCG's guide to the best jobs of 2027

5 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
CFA Level 1 candidates who passed exam face horror of voided scores
Financial

CFA Level 1 candidates who passed exam face horror of voided scores

5 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Morning Coffee: London banker's wife says her £200k+ family income makes childcare a struggle. Accenture executive says he was dismissed for ADHD
Financial

Morning Coffee: London banker's wife says her £200k+ family income makes childcare a struggle. Accenture executive says he was dismissed for ADHD

5 Apr 2024
comment icon
3
like icon
1
JPMorgan's global head of ECM is now free to join his friend at Citi
Financial

JPMorgan's global head of ECM is now free to join his friend at Citi

4 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.