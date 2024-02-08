Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Tech

“I work in AI, and it is a nightmare”

by Stephen Butler
7 minutes ago
3 minute read
“I work in AI, and it is a nightmare”

I am a data scientist specializing in AI. I have a PhD with an AI focus. I have spent the past five years working in data science and AI. During that time I have had six jobs, none lasting more than 18 months.

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

I suspect that I am not alone. People think that AI is the place to work because everyone is hyped about it. What they do not understand is that the hype itself makes working in the sector a nightmare.

Part of the problem is that there are different definitions of AI and only some are currently sexy. The excitement surrounds large language models (LLMs) to the detriment of other equally valuable machine learning methodologies. My PhD didn’t cover LLMs, so I’ve had to spend some time upskilling myself. 

The hype around LLMs means there’s no shortage of money available to fund LLM projects, but many of these projects are misconceived. A lot of companies want to implement AI. They have a budget for it, but it's not enough. They have no idea what it entails. The data isn’t ready and the foundations are not in place.

For example, in my most recent role with a start-up, the company gave me the impression that it had everything in place – the data scientists, the models and the servers. I questioned them pretty closely, but the company was hybrid and it was difficult to really gauge what was going on there. It was only when I accepted the job and went to an onsite meeting that I discovered I was the only data scientist in the building. They wanted me to build an entire LLM on a limited budget, without the servers, and with new models. It was impossible, which is why I no longer have that job. 

I’m still looking for a new role. I’m sector agnostic – I’ve worked in finance, gaming, and start-ups, although I’m wary of big banks because of the long hours and the need to be in the office. It seems, though, that every job I apply for is deluged with applicants. There’s a continuous flow of new graduates, all of whom claim to be in AI or data science and who are competing for roles. Both data science and AI are meaningless PR terms: I’ve worked with so-called data scientists who don’t know how to code or how to use SQL.

The mass of candidates means that even finding a job is a problem. Most companies now use coding tests, which can be extremely onerous. They also take a long time to make hiring decisions: I’ve been in processes that have lasted months, and that’s a problem when you’re unemployed, as is unfortunately the case for me right now.  

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORStephen Butler Insider Comment
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Latest Jobs
Robert Half Japan
Technical Solutions Consultant
Robert Half Japan
Tokyo, Japan
Specialized Group
Capital Markets Compliance Officer (VP/ED) コンプライアンス・オフィサー
Specialized Group
Tokyo, Japan
Specialized Group
SAP/ERP System Consultant システムコンサルタント (Finance background)
Specialized Group
Tokyo, Japan
Specialized Group
Payments Client Services Manager
Specialized Group
Tokyo, Japan
Smart Information Management Systems Pte Ltd
Data center engineer
Smart Information Management Systems Pte Ltd
Tokyo, Japan
Specialized Group
Business Strategy Consulting Manager (Accounting & Finance)
Specialized Group
Tokyo, Japan
Top Articles
“I work in AI, and it is a nightmare”

“I work in AI, and it is a nightmare”

Goldman Sachs hired a rates trader from Brevan Howard

Goldman Sachs hired a rates trader from Brevan Howard

Morning Coffee: The Goldman Sachs analyst who worked at a supermarket to meet real people. Banks are heading for a crisis that only boomers will recognise

Morning Coffee: The Goldman Sachs analyst who worked at a supermarket to meet real people. Banks are heading for a crisis that only boomers will recognise

Private credit pays much more than private equity, for the moment

Private credit pays much more than private equity, for the moment

Carlyle CEO Harvey Schwartz says his father had "extreme schizophrenia"

Carlyle CEO Harvey Schwartz says his father had "extreme schizophrenia"

Related articles

Hackerrank testing booms for Python and C++, but not Java
Tech

Hackerrank testing booms for Python and C++, but not Java

7 Feb 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
HSBC's Hong Kong tech shakeup includes a non-technical CIO
Tech

HSBC's Hong Kong tech shakeup includes a non-technical CIO

7 Feb 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
The harsh reality of tech in finance: UBS calls coding an outdated skill
Tech

The harsh reality of tech in finance: UBS calls coding an outdated skill

6 Feb 2024
comment icon
4
like icon
0
"I worked 80 hour weeks to deliver a platform for a hedge fund. Then they fired me"
Tech

"I worked 80 hour weeks to deliver a platform for a hedge fund. Then they fired me"

31 Jan 2024
comment icon
43
like icon
4

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.