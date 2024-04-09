Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Fintech

Wise is hiring senior Revolut, Binance and Morgan Stanley alumni in London

by Alex McMurray
9 hours ago
2 minute read
Wise is hiring senior Revolut, Binance and Morgan Stanley alumni in London

Payments fintech Wise is having a good year: a 15% rise in stock prices since January marks its return to the $10bn club. In its London HQ, it has been busy hiring in technology, and non technology roles; one major hire comes from a direct rival, the other from the world of crypto.

Click here to sign up for our fintech newsletter 🤖

Shane Fitzgerald announced via social media this month that he has joined Wise from Revolut as the UK head of internal audit. At Revolut, he headed internal audit for its financial crime team. Fitzgerald was at the digibank for four and a half years, and was at Big Four firm PwC for over a decade prior to that.

Fitzgerald isn't the only member of that team to leave for Wise recently. Aaron Elliot-Gross was Revolut's head of strategy and operations for financial crime before joining Wise as global director of product compliance in February.

Wise's engineering team meanwhile has hired Anurag Agnihotri as an 'engineering leader'. Agnihotri has spent the last year and a half as an engineering manager at crypto giant Binance. Both roles were in London, but he has swapped a remote role for a hybrid one. Agnihotri has a background in software development for banks, working for both Barclays and Morgan Stanley.

Wise continues to hire in London, with a focus on senior compliance people, presumably working under Elliot-Gross. There are three open 'head of product compliance' roles in the capital, each offering a salary of up to £140k.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by Andrea De Santis on Unsplash

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Articles
Morning Coffee: HSBC's investment bank head explains the work that may be done from home. Goldman Sachs partner on a mission to sleep and drink water

Morning Coffee: HSBC's investment bank head explains the work that may be done from home. Goldman Sachs partner on a mission to sleep and drink water

"When I worked in trading, I was spending $140k a year on cocaine"

"When I worked in trading, I was spending $140k a year on cocaine"

Morning Coffee: London banker's wife says her £200k+ family income makes childcare a struggle. Accenture executive says he was dismissed for ADHD

Morning Coffee: London banker's wife says her £200k+ family income makes childcare a struggle. Accenture executive says he was dismissed for ADHD

Morning Coffee: The $31m Goldman Sachs banker who might consider himself underpaid. Female banker fired for relationship with colleague

Morning Coffee: The $31m Goldman Sachs banker who might consider himself underpaid. Female banker fired for relationship with colleague

Private equity jobs versus hedge fund jobs: Same work, less money

Private equity jobs versus hedge fund jobs: Same work, less money

Top Articles
The highest paid 24 year-old traders are probably on the rates desks

The highest paid 24 year-old traders are probably on the rates desks

JPMorgan's new top 28-year-old is in product management

JPMorgan's new top 28-year-old is in product management

The other reason to join Citadel's Miami office: Ken Griffin pays for all these outings

The other reason to join Citadel's Miami office: Ken Griffin pays for all these outings

Now Citi hired a senior rates trader from Morgan Stanley

Now Citi hired a senior rates trader from Morgan Stanley

Wise is hiring senior Revolut, Binance and Morgan Stanley alumni in London

Wise is hiring senior Revolut, Binance and Morgan Stanley alumni in London

Recommended Jobs
Portfolio Manager - Proprietary Trading Platform
New York, United States
Systematic Trader/PM
New York, United States
Acquire Me
Stat Arb Equities Trader
Acquire Me
New York, United States
Sr Discretionary Researcher / Trader (Event & Flow Strategies), Hedge Fund
Hermeneutic Investments
New York, United States
Anson McCade
Independent Trader/Portfolio Manager
Anson McCade
Manhattan, United States
Sub Portfolio Manager - Startup Team
New York, United States

Related articles

Revolut reveals its five stage interview process for software engineers
Fintech

Revolut reveals its five stage interview process for software engineers

5 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
UK fintech paying £93k per head ramped up tech hiring, widened gender pay gap
Fintech

UK fintech paying £93k per head ramped up tech hiring, widened gender pay gap

4 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Stripe product head comes home to Meta in Chicago
Fintech

Stripe product head comes home to Meta in Chicago

3 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Hedge funds & HFT firms hiring crypto engineers from Revolut & other fintechs
Fintech

Hedge funds & HFT firms hiring crypto engineers from Revolut & other fintechs

2 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.