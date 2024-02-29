PJT pays $800k per head. Here's how much is cash

There are lots of reasons to work for a boutique bank like PJT. The pay is one of them. The cash pay is another.

Get Morning Coffee ☕ in your inbox. Sign up here.

PJT published its Q4 and year-end 2023 results earlier this month, but only yesterday published its 10-k filing with the SEC. That filing gives a bit of an insight into what the bank’s $800k per head compensation packages look like.

By our count, the average PJT employee received around $504k in cash compensation. At 63% of total, that's a lot, although is less than 77% and 78% constituted by cash in 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Alongside what we're presuming is immediately available cash, PJT paid an average of $41k per head in deferred cash, and $205k in restricted stock units (RSUs). RSU's comprised around a quarter of their total compensation package. They typically vest over a three to five year period.

These are the averages. The particulars are likely to vary by seniority: juniors receive more cash; senior bankers more RSUs.

The implication, therefore, is that only quite a small proportion of PJT’s compensation is deferred. That’s a lot less than other places. Deutsche Bank’s most recent annual report, from last year, showed that the bank deferred 100% of bonuses paid above €500k ($532k at the time).

PJT people will also make money selling previous year's stock bonuses. With over 5 million RSUs outstanding, granted at an “Weighted Average Grant Date Fair Value” price of $73.23 (per PJT) and a current share price of $106.29 at the time of writing, PJT’s RSU-holders currently in line to receive $184m in RSUs alone as previous year's bonuses vest.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)