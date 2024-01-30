Discover your dream Career
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Morgan Stanley risk MD leaves for expanding hedge fund

by Zeno Toulon
6 hours ago
2 minute read
Rokos Capital Management is adding people – but it’s not just adding portfolio managers for its new capital. It’s also adding senior bank people to its risk team.

Shubham Singal spent 10 years at Morgan Stanley before leaving for Rokos, and was named an MD in its 2023 round of promotions. Although Singal spent his time at MS with the risk team, he spent the five preceding years as a commodities trader (at SocGen, as well as a previous stint at MS). He’s now a partner at Rokos, as well as co-chief risk officer based in the firm’s London headquarters.

Rokos was founded in 2015 by Brevan Howard founder (and macro trader) Chris Rokos. It's in the process of raising an additional $2bn in capital from investors. It also paid out £445m ($563m) to its partners, according to its most recent filings with companies house.

That comes after a relatively successful 2023, during which Rokos generated 8.8% returns for investors – a reasonable performance, behind competitors such as Citadel (which returned 15.3%) and Millennium (10%), but ahead of Verition (8.2%) and ExodusPoint (7.3%).

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it's offensive or libelous (in which case it won't.)

AUTHORZeno Toulon
