Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Citi's head of APAC institutional sales has disappeared

by Sarah Butcher
2 hours ago
2 minute read
Citi's head of APAC institutional sales has disappeared

The sands are still shifting at Citi. People are coming, people are going. CEO Jane Fraser is saying things like, "It already feels different," and, "We've got clear accountabilities. We've eliminated most co-heads."

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

One of the people eliminated appears to be Serge Pomonti, Citi's Singapore-based head of institutional sales for Asia. Serge, who is still registered with Citi under the Monetary Authority of Singapore, is thought to have gone in a recent round of cuts. Citi is not commenting.

Pomonti, who is French and who previously worked for RBS and Credit Agricole, joined Citi in Singapore in 2012. He was initially the bank's head of G10 structuring and solution trading for Asia. Pomonti previously reported to Pedro Goldbaum, the previous co-head of global rates at Citi who quietly slipped away last October only to reappear at Deutsche Bank in New York in February. 

Where there is not clarity is on what Serge intends next. He is a possible feature on the Singapore art circuit, having appeared at various "curated art experiences" in Asian Tatler.

 Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by Jan Huber on Unsplash

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Articles
Morning Coffee: JPMorgan's top high yield trader made a huge loss at a hedge fund. Citigroup's other ranking of female graduates

Morning Coffee: JPMorgan's top high yield trader made a huge loss at a hedge fund. Citigroup's other ranking of female graduates

Morning Coffee: Bank which used to pay as well as Goldman Sachs is demoting MDs. Rebellious junior bankers want MDs punished for long working hours

Morning Coffee: Bank which used to pay as well as Goldman Sachs is demoting MDs. Rebellious junior bankers want MDs punished for long working hours

Morning Coffee: Cause of death of banking associate disclosed. Family offices hiring juniors on $300k

Morning Coffee: Cause of death of banking associate disclosed. Family offices hiring juniors on $300k

Morning Coffee: Citigroup's surprise layoff suggests the perils of being promoted. Goldman Sachs' London office struggling with departure of favourite person

Morning Coffee: Citigroup's surprise layoff suggests the perils of being promoted. Goldman Sachs' London office struggling with departure of favourite person

Citi's new rates trading MD comes from a hedge fund

Citi's new rates trading MD comes from a hedge fund

Top Articles
Bank of America says Leo Lukenas didn't work 120-hour weeks

Bank of America says Leo Lukenas didn't work 120-hour weeks

Citi's head of APAC institutional sales has disappeared

Citi's head of APAC institutional sales has disappeared

How to become an investment banker

How to become an investment banker

Stripe product head becomes Bank of America MD while bankers leave for fintech

Stripe product head becomes Bank of America MD while bankers leave for fintech

Bank CEO shares optimal amount of sleep: "5 hours, functional but cranky"

Bank CEO shares optimal amount of sleep: "5 hours, functional but cranky"

Latest Jobs
AXA Investment Managers
HR Business Partner Japan
AXA Investment Managers
Tokyo, Japan
AXA Investment Managers
Head of Operations Japan
AXA Investment Managers
Tokyo, Japan
Morgan McKinley
Venture Capital Analyst to Associate
Morgan McKinley
Tokyo, Japan
Morgan McKinley
Yen Rates Strategist Associate
Morgan McKinley
Tokyo, Japan
Morgan McKinley
USD USD Rates Swap Trader Associate to VP
Morgan McKinley
Tokyo, Japan
Morgan McKinley
Non Yen Bond Flow Sales VP to Director
Morgan McKinley
Tokyo, Japan

Related articles

Bank of America says Leo Lukenas didn't work 120-hour weeks
Financial

Bank of America says Leo Lukenas didn't work 120-hour weeks

9 May 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Bank CEO shares optimal amount of sleep: "5 hours, functional but cranky"
Financial

Bank CEO shares optimal amount of sleep: "5 hours, functional but cranky"

9 May 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Morning Coffee: Bank which used to pay as well as Goldman Sachs is demoting MDs. Rebellious junior bankers want MDs punished for long working hours
Financial

Morning Coffee: Bank which used to pay as well as Goldman Sachs is demoting MDs. Rebellious junior bankers want MDs punished for long working hours

9 May 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Citi's new rates trading MD comes from a hedge fund
Financial

Citi's new rates trading MD comes from a hedge fund

8 May 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
3

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.