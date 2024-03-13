Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Advice

Standard Chartered's changes include a warning on how not to advance your career

by Sarah Butcher
5 hours ago
3 minute read
Standard Chartered's changes include a warning on how not to advance your career

If you want to get ahead in an investment bank and to take the job currently occupied by your boss, you should probably not let it be known that you're taking courses that will help you to replace him. This is seemingly what Simon Cooper, the outgoing head of Standard Chartered's investment bank, once did.

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

Bloomberg reported yesterday that Cooper, who aspired to replace Bill Winters as Standard Chartered's CEO, took some courses on leadership and development two years ago to help prepare for Winters' job. Two years later, Winters is going nowhere and Cooper is disappearing to "pursue other interests" after apparently becoming frustrated at his lack of progress.

The exit of Cambridge-educated Cooper, who joined from HSBC in 2016, leaves the running of the investment bank split between Roberto Hoornweg and Sunil Kaushal. Hoorneg, who is a former UBS and Brevan Howard fixed income trader, will be moving from Singapore to Dubai to take up his new job. Kaushal, who is a commercial banker and has been at Standard Chartered since 2015, will be moving from Dubai to Singapore.

The change implies that Standard Chartered's markets business will be run out of Dubai in the future. The bank has had a trading floor there since 2008 and has a cluster of credit and structured credit traders in the Emirate. It's not clear how markets professionals in Singapore and Hong Kong will feel about this, particularly as Bloomberg says Cooper's exit and Hoornweg's move will be followed by a Citigroup-style elimination of management layers that could result in the disappearance of desk heads. 

Amidst the changes, some insiders are noting that one of the most popular bankers at Standard Chartered in Asia has also been given a more global remit. Benjamin Hung, who's worked for the bank since 1992 and has been Asia CEO since 2021, is becoming president of "International." Now that Cooper's gone, Hung is being tipped as a possible quiet contender for Winters' job in future. He probably doesn't want to take leadership lessons just yet.

Standard Chartered didn't respond to a request to comment.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

 

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Articles
Morning Coffee: Barclays is depending upon two men in New York to prevent £1.7bn of cost cuts. Evercore, like Goldman Sachs but better

Morning Coffee: Barclays is depending upon two men in New York to prevent £1.7bn of cost cuts. Evercore, like Goldman Sachs but better

Morning Coffee: Citigroup's surprise layoff suggests the perils of being promoted. Goldman Sachs' London office struggling with departure of favourite person

Morning Coffee: Citigroup's surprise layoff suggests the perils of being promoted. Goldman Sachs' London office struggling with departure of favourite person

Deutsche Bank's nice low-ego survivor has been cut, and it's emotional

Deutsche Bank's nice low-ego survivor has been cut, and it's emotional

Morning Coffee: Bank of America's big salary and bonus generosity. Compliance job nightmare

Morning Coffee: Bank of America's big salary and bonus generosity. Compliance job nightmare

"My daughter is very unhappy with her Goldman Sachs bonus"

"My daughter is very unhappy with her Goldman Sachs bonus"

Top Articles
Goldman Sachs' fruit and veg stall coincided with the disappearance of free bananas

Goldman Sachs' fruit and veg stall coincided with the disappearance of free bananas

How to get a job at a Coinbase, the crypto giant still paying $424k per head

How to get a job at a Coinbase, the crypto giant still paying $424k per head

Standard Chartered's changes include a warning on how not to advance your career

Standard Chartered's changes include a warning on how not to advance your career

Morning Coffee: Barclays is depending upon two men in New York to prevent £1.7bn of cost cuts. Evercore, like Goldman Sachs but better

Morning Coffee: Barclays is depending upon two men in New York to prevent £1.7bn of cost cuts. Evercore, like Goldman Sachs but better

Deutsche Bank's nice low-ego survivor has been cut, and it's emotional

Deutsche Bank's nice low-ego survivor has been cut, and it's emotional

Recommended Jobs
Bohan Group
Central Risk Quant Trader
Bohan Group
Hong Kong
TEKsystems
Java Developer
TEKsystems
London, United Kingdom
Oxford Knight
Java Developer - London- Prop Trading
Oxford Knight
London, United Kingdom
ParagonAlpha
Quant Trading Developer (C++/Python)
ParagonAlpha
London, United Kingdom
Universities Superannuation Scheme Limited
Head of Data Oversight
Universities Superannuation Scheme Limited
London, United Kingdom
Macdonald & Company
Associate - Real Estate Investment & Financing
Macdonald & Company
London, United Kingdom

Related articles

"How to pivot in the middle of your financial services career"
Advice

"How to pivot in the middle of your financial services career"

11 Mar 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
2
"If your resume shows you job hopping for higher pay, I will not hire you"
Advice

"If your resume shows you job hopping for higher pay, I will not hire you"

8 Mar 2024
comment icon
10
like icon
1
Investment banks' 2025 US summer analyst programs, listed. Apply now!
Advice

Investment banks' 2025 US summer analyst programs, listed. Apply now!

7 Mar 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Bank CEO on working too hard: "Businesses will allow you to work nonstop"
Advice

Bank CEO on working too hard: "Businesses will allow you to work nonstop"

5 Mar 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.