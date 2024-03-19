Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

The other hedge fund with 40,000 students applying for 100 internships

by Sarah Butcher
17 minutes ago
2 minute read
The other hedge fund with 40,000 students applying for 100 internships

It's not only banks that offer internships to students, hedge funds do too. But if you want to get a hedge fund internship, then good luck.

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

Citadel is famously awash with people who want to work there. Last year, it received 69,000 applications for around 3,500 jobs. However, it's not the only hedge fund suffering from such enthusiasm.

Balyasny Asset Management (BAM) the hedge fund run by the personable personage of Dmitry Balyasny is also swimming in a sea of students. BAM will welcome around 100 interns this summer. 40,000 students applied for those roles.

Like Citadel, therefore, BAM only accepts 0.5% of applicants. Half of its interns go on to full-time jobs, so the eventual acceptance rate is 0.25%. 

Sign up to our student newsletter here 🎓

What does it take to get one of these internships? 62% of BAM incoming interns are undergraduates, 35% are Master's students, and only 3% are studying a PhD.

Balyasny himself gave some pointers to students who want to work there at the London School of Economics a few weeks ago. He said the ideal portfolio manager has passion, a stable personality and a degree of introversion. Last year, he toured US universities in search of the "best people," including technologists and data professionals as well as students with investment expertise. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by Nong on Unsplash

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Top Articles
The other hedge fund with 40,000 students applying for 100 internships

The other hedge fund with 40,000 students applying for 100 internships

Citadel tech hires worked on self-driving cars and at Goldman Sachs

Citadel tech hires worked on self-driving cars and at Goldman Sachs

Deutsche Bank's rates traders are joining their nice friend at Nomura

Deutsche Bank's rates traders are joining their nice friend at Nomura

Banking bonuses in New York: This is why you feel underpaid

Banking bonuses in New York: This is why you feel underpaid

Citi's new global head of STIRT trading is calling for a wealth tax

Citi's new global head of STIRT trading is calling for a wealth tax

Latest Jobs
AXA Investment Managers
Client Service Manager
AXA Investment Managers
Tokyo, Japan
Morgan McKinley
Credit Trader Associate to VP
Morgan McKinley
Tokyo, Japan
Morgan McKinley
Application Support Analyst
Morgan McKinley
Tokyo, Japan
Morgan McKinley
E-Trading Risk Manager - Analyst - Associate
Morgan McKinley
Tokyo, Japan
Macquarie Group
Credit Risk Associate
Macquarie Group
Tokyo, Japan
Smart Information Management Systems Pte Ltd
Enterprise Voice Engineer
Smart Information Management Systems Pte Ltd
Tokyo, Japan

Related articles

Deutsche Bank's rates traders are joining their nice friend at Nomura
Financial

Deutsche Bank's rates traders are joining their nice friend at Nomura

19 Mar 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Citi's new global head of STIRT trading is calling for a wealth tax
Financial

Citi's new global head of STIRT trading is calling for a wealth tax

19 Mar 2024
comment icon
1
like icon
0
Morning Coffee: Stephanie Cohen and the art of leaving Goldman Sachs. Rates traders' losses in late 2023
Financial

Morning Coffee: Stephanie Cohen and the art of leaving Goldman Sachs. Rates traders' losses in late 2023

19 Mar 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Edward Ruff, Citi's allegedly shouty MD, was sometimes kind to juniors too
Financial

Edward Ruff, Citi's allegedly shouty MD, was sometimes kind to juniors too

18 Mar 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.