"I do not want my team to hire senior people from Goldman Sachs"

I have never worked for Goldman Sachs, but I have worked at several top US banks where ex-Goldman people have joined in senior roles. I have never found them easy to work with.

When senior Goldman people are hired, they often behave in the same way. I've found that they try to replace their direct reports with new people. Those new people are either people they’ve worked with before (often at Goldman), or in some cases their friends. That doesn't seem to happen with people from other banks.

It creates a difficult dynamic. It’s like they want to create a group of people who will be incredibly loyal to them and it makes life difficult. There’s almost always a reorg within the first year.

I’d appreciate knowing whether anyone else has had this experience in the comments below.

Patrick Laffitte is a pseudonym

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by Matt Seymour on Unsplash