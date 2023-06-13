Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Fintech

The "magical experiences" of failed Singapore crypto fund dons

by Alex McMurray
13 June 2023
2 minute read
The "magical experiences" of failed Singapore crypto fund dons

Crypto founders aren't what they used to be. Sam Bankman Fried finally burst the bubble, but his predecessors also helped deflate the hype.

Case in point, Su Zhu and Kyle Davies: the founders of crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital. The Singapore based fund imploded last year and ostensibly brought the crypto market crashing down with it. Zhu and Davies didn't seem much moved by the events, they instead opted to focus on recreational drugs and luxury holidays, according to a recent article from the New York Times.

Davies took up painting and magic mushrooms, Zhu took up surfing and made friends with MMA fighters. As for their $50m yacht, the 'Much Wow', that was sold to a different buyer after the shipbuilder cancelled the contract.

Davies said their time in Bali consisted of "eating very fatty pork dishes," drinking "a lot of alcohol" and meditating. He called these "magical experiences." Zhu meanwhile returned to his $35m good class bungalow in Singapore.

Not content to vanish from the industry, the two men have been busy planning the launch of Open Exchange, a platform for people to buy and sell claims to bankruptcy estates of dismantled crypto firms. Yes... this could include Three Arrows Capital too.

Prior to launch, Open Exchange operated under a different code-name, GTX, a play on Bankman-Fried's collapsed giant. Zhu said he "just thought it was very funny." 😐

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Comment ANONYMOUSLY on articles and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: alex.mcmurray@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. 

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Edgworth Partners
Investment Associate; Generalist pan-European fund, London
Edgworth Partners
London, United Kingdom
Circle Square Talent
Investment Analyst - (Acquisitions - M&A) Leading Global Renewables and Energy Transition
Circle Square Talent
London, United Kingdom
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Metis Search
Investment Associate - Private Equity
Metis Search
London, United Kingdom
JK Barnes
Crypto Options Trader
JK Barnes
London, United Kingdom
Greifenberg
Senior Portfolio Manager, Sustainable Investment Solutions, Multi-Asset or Equity Context, Asset Manager
Greifenberg
Munich, Germany
Top Articles
Morning Coffee: Credit Suisse bankers invited to apply for their jobs. Title inflation in the Big Four

Morning Coffee: Credit Suisse bankers invited to apply for their jobs. Title inflation in the Big Four

ESG jobs in Singapore pay better than you think

ESG jobs in Singapore pay better than you think

Top banker's talented daughter doesn't have an internship

Top banker's talented daughter doesn't have an internship

US Quants: "It's an American? He's not going to be any good"

US Quants: "It's an American? He's not going to be any good"

BNP Paribas might actually be Europe’s best investment bank

BNP Paribas might actually be Europe’s best investment bank

Related articles

Are Hong Kong fintechs really that bad to work for?
Fintech

Are Hong Kong fintechs really that bad to work for?

3 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Goldman Sachs MDs quietly disappearing from Galaxy Digital
Fintech

Goldman Sachs MDs quietly disappearing from Galaxy Digital

3 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Young London digibank hiring ex-Revolut and SVB employees
Fintech

Young London digibank hiring ex-Revolut and SVB employees

3 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Ex-JPMorgan tech head growing crypto insurance team in HK
Fintech

Ex-JPMorgan tech head growing crypto insurance team in HK

29 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.