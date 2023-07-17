"I lost my banking job and recruiters think I was a poor performer"
I have lost my job as an analyst at a top European bank and I need advice on how to find a new one.
I was one of the best performers in my team and always received excellent reviews. I wasn't laid off because of my personal performance but because of firm-wide cuts to my business area, which had been performing badly. Other analysts and senior bankers were laid off at the same time.
Despite this, recruiters insist that I must have been cut because I was an underperformer. I'm finding it very difficult to get interviews and when I do get interviews I am always questioned on this point even though I was assured by the bank that I was a strong performer when they let me go.
Does anyone have any advice on how to deal with this? I'm in a bad position psychologically as a result of what's happened, and really need a new job soon if I'm to pay my rent. Can anyone help by adding comments below this article?
James Barron is a pseudonym
