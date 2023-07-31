Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
2
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

"MDs at my bank only care about their own bonuses"

by Robbie Margolis
31 July 2023
2 minute read
"MDs at my bank only care about their own bonuses"

I work for a major US bank that has recently laid people off. It's doing so in a way that's creating bad feeling internally.

The bank is marketing its RiF policies as transparent, but they’re nothing of the sort – they’re purely bureaucratic. Top people, MD-level people are making the decisions without all the information. They don’t talk to people two or three rungs of the ladder below them about the cuts. They only care about their bonus and aren’t paying attention to the real issues here - issues that we raised weeks or even months ago.

While the MDs go ahead with cuts and ignore the real problems, it's the people below who are suffering. The bank’s top-level management needs to fire the people that are ignoring the opportunities for change, instead of those that aren’t able to address the issues due to their seniority.

The worst thing is that while they're laying off people who didn't get us into this situation, and who've been trying to do something about it, they've been hiring new senior people. Something is seriously wrong here - they want their loyal employees to go, and they bring in new ones instead. There are serious issues of leadership. They know how to yell at people, but they’re not even trying to understand the root cause of their problem. The only thing they care about are their own bonuses. 

Robbie Margolis is a pseudonym.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORRobbie Margolis Insider Comment
2 comments
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
  • Ja
    James G
    31 July 2023

    That's my firm

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Focus Capital Markets
Quantitative trader/research
Focus Capital Markets
New York, United States
Metis Search
Investment Associate - Private Equity
Metis Search
London, United Kingdom
Goodman Masson
Energy & Infrastructure M&A - Analyst 1 or 2
Goodman Masson
London, United Kingdom
Elevate Partners
Investment Associate - Energy Transition
Elevate Partners
London, United Kingdom
S.R Investment Partners
Hedge Fund Analyst / Business Development
S.R Investment Partners
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
The top paying UK fintech is quietly growing a stacked tech team

The top paying UK fintech is quietly growing a stacked tech team

Morning Coffee: Morgan Stanley CEO studying the human psyche, effacing ego. Senior bankers love working from home

Morning Coffee: Morgan Stanley CEO studying the human psyche, effacing ego. Senior bankers love working from home

A very slight sign that junior banker hiring might be coming back

A very slight sign that junior banker hiring might be coming back

Tell us where you really want to work in finance....

Tell us where you really want to work in finance....

How much are hedge funds paying 2024 interns? Up to $25k - a month

How much are hedge funds paying 2024 interns? Up to $25k - a month

Related articles

Morning Coffee: Morgan Stanley CEO studying the human psyche, effacing ego. Senior bankers love working from home
Financial

Morning Coffee: Morgan Stanley CEO studying the human psyche, effacing ego. Senior bankers love working from home

11 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
A very slight sign that junior banker hiring might be coming back
Financial

A very slight sign that junior banker hiring might be coming back

10 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Tell us where you really want to work in finance....
Financial

Tell us where you really want to work in finance....

10 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Incredibly popular Credit Suisse veteran was let go last week
Financial

Incredibly popular Credit Suisse veteran was let go last week

10 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
2

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.