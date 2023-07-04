Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Technology

US Quants: "It's an American? He's not going to be any good"

by Alex McMurray
6 hours ago
3 minute read
US Quants: "It's an American? He's not going to be any good"

Do American quants have a bad rep? Ex-Santander SVP, Dimitri Bianco, seems to think so. “When I start jobs, people are like ‘oh, it’s an American? He’s not going to be good,’” Bianco says, “and to be honest I can’t knock them.”

There are plenty of quants in America, but Bianco, who studied financial engineering at the University of Michigan, says they're mostly not Americans: “All the people I’ve worked with, from their 50s going down to their 20s, are disproportionately internationals.”

Bianco is currently head of quant risk and analytics for AI platform Agora Data. He spent six years at Santander and was a director of model risk management at bank OZK in Dallas. 

It's difficult to validate his claims, but H1B visa applications regularly show large numbers of visas being allocated to quants in banks and hedge funds. 

Bianco says the main issue is that Americans simply don't know what's on offer. “Most math students do not know finance exists.” International students with math backgrounds tend to gravitate towards to quant jobs, while Americans gravitate towards traditional finance and business. "They're not actually math and stats people.”

Bianco himself was a finance undergrad; he started an MFE course at the University of Michigan before switching to an applied economics masters with a quantitative focus.

This doesn’t mean all American quants are terrible. Bianco says there is “a lot of untapped talent in the United States that I think is just going by the wayside because we have done an absolutely terrible job” of reaching out to students.

“When I interview 400 candidates and narrow it down to 5 people, we have a problem,” Bianco says, “I need brilliant and bright minds, and I can’t find them.” He also hits out at quant courses he calls "MBAs in disguise" where graduates "get jobs working in investment firms doing simpleton work a finance major could do."

Math students interested in quant finance degrees should look at our top 20 MFE course rankings and the number one pick, Baruch College.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Comment ANONYMOUSLY on articles and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available  

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Vertus Partners
Quant Analyst - Front Office - London
Vertus Partners
London, United Kingdom
Page Executive
Director - FIG Advisory - Investment Banking
Page Executive
London, United Kingdom
Reply
Quantitative Risk Consultant
Reply
London, United Kingdom
Insight Investment Management Limited
Institutional Business Development Director
Insight Investment Management Limited
London, United Kingdom
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
S&P Global
Director, Quantitative Research - Fixed Income
S&P Global
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
Top banker's talented daughter doesn't have an internship

Top banker's talented daughter doesn't have an internship

US Quants: "It's an American? He's not going to be any good"

US Quants: "It's an American? He's not going to be any good"

BNP Paribas might actually be Europe’s best investment bank

BNP Paribas might actually be Europe’s best investment bank

Goldman Sachs' job cuts a reminder that MDs in Milan not safe

Goldman Sachs' job cuts a reminder that MDs in Milan not safe

Ex-Morgan Stanley engineer gloats on WFH in South of France

Ex-Morgan Stanley engineer gloats on WFH in South of France

Related articles

Ex-Morgan Stanley engineer gloats on WFH in South of France
Technology

Ex-Morgan Stanley engineer gloats on WFH in South of France

4 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Python is 57x slower than C++ (and 45x worse for the planet)
Technology

Python is 57x slower than C++ (and 45x worse for the planet)

30 Jun 2023
comment icon
11
like icon
3
BofA Singapore IT head leaves finance for $206bn tech firm
Technology

BofA Singapore IT head leaves finance for $206bn tech firm

29 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
UBS intern founded a hedge fund after boss laughed in her face
Technology

UBS intern founded a hedge fund after boss laughed in her face

28 Jun 2023
comment icon
1
like icon
2

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.