Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

27 year-old unemployed French bankers are having a great time

by Sarah Butcher
18 July 2023
3 minute read
27 year-old unemployed French bankers are having a great time

While jobless junior bankers in London and New York are struggling with their financial and mental health, young finance types in France are doing fine. Not only are they far less likely to be laid off to begin with, but if they are, they are very well catered for by the generosity of the French state. 

"If young people here are let go, they just take time out to go travelling," says a director at one US bank in Paris. "They get a lot of money from the bank and very high unemployment benefits. It can be a good opportunity to relax."

We've written about the generous unemployment benefits on offer to bankers in France before. Although the French government has attempted to get a handle on its spending by reducing benefits' duration, the payments on offer remain abnormally generous at up to €275 a day ($309). That goes a long way if you're chilling on a beach in Thailand. 

By comparison, state benefits in the UK are set at a flat £84 ($110) a week, while payments in New York range from around $100 to $500, also per week. 

The prospect of being paid handsomely to do nothing at all, provides an important safety net for French bankers, most of whom aren't that concerned about losing their jobs anyway. "It's very hard to lay someone off here," says one associate at a US bank, "So usually, there's a negotiation." Instead of being cut, French bankers are typically persuaded to resign; this is why banks like SocGen offer high voluntary redundancy pay

It's not just young French bankers who benefit from the state's largesse. Senior bankers receive even better terms of support. "If you're fired in France, you can get up to a year at full pay from the bank and then the government step in," says one senior French banker. "My understanding is that if I get fired I will get 70% of my salary (capped at the upper limit) in unemployment payments in the first year, and 30% in years two and three."

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available  

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by Trend on Unsplash

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Goodman Masson
Energy & Infrastructure M&A - Analyst 1 or 2
Goodman Masson
London, United Kingdom
Edgworth Partners
Investment Associate; Generalist pan-European fund, London
Edgworth Partners
London, United Kingdom
Amethyst Partners
Investment Analyst, Family Office
Amethyst Partners
Singapore
Principle Partners
Investment Analyst - Equities
Principle Partners
Hong Kong
Private Equity- Investment Associate
Executive Access
Hong Kong
Top Articles
Goldman Sachs: revelations from an unusual ex-MD

Goldman Sachs: revelations from an unusual ex-MD

The ex-HSBC MD that wants crypto to be more like his FX desk

The ex-HSBC MD that wants crypto to be more like his FX desk

No bank is good at everything. ⁠Except JPMorgan and Goldman.

No bank is good at everything. ⁠Except JPMorgan and Goldman.

BNP Paribas' head of GBP trading quietly quit for a hedge fund

BNP Paribas' head of GBP trading quietly quit for a hedge fund

The London fintech paying more in Singapore than the UK

The London fintech paying more in Singapore than the UK

Related articles

Goldman Sachs: revelations from an unusual ex-MD
Financial

Goldman Sachs: revelations from an unusual ex-MD

4 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
No bank is good at everything. ⁠Except JPMorgan and Goldman.
Financial

No bank is good at everything. ⁠Except JPMorgan and Goldman.

4 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
BNP Paribas' head of GBP trading quietly quit for a hedge fund
Financial

BNP Paribas' head of GBP trading quietly quit for a hedge fund

4 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Morning Coffee: 61-year-old Citi banker with $19m pay still not ready to retire; Goldman Sachs bankers no longer career monogamists
Financial

Morning Coffee: 61-year-old Citi banker with $19m pay still not ready to retire; Goldman Sachs bankers no longer career monogamists

4 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.