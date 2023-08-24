Discover your dream Career
Santander hired Credit Suisse FX head

by Sarah Butcher
24 August 2023
2 minute read
Santander hired Credit Suisse FX head

Santander's spate of hiring from Credit Suisse continues. 

Rachel Berkowitz, Credit Suisse's former New York-based head of corporate and investment banking FX sales, is joining Santander as head of CIB corporate FX sales. Presumably, her services were not needed at UBS.

Berkowitz is one of tens of Credit Suisse people to join the Spanish bank. Last week, we reported that Credit Suisse debt capital markets managing director Nevin Bhatia, was moving to Santander instead of Mizuho. Other recent recruits include Tom Davidov from Credit Suisse's financial sponsors unit, who joins Santander as the global head of financial sponsors, based in New York. 

In July, Jose M. Linares, the head of Santander's corporate and investment bank, said he planned to hire 150 bankers - mostly in the US, over the next year or so. 

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
