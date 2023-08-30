Bank of America sales head finally resurfaces - at Deutsche Bank

Leaving one of the best-performing banks this year – Bank of America – might seem like an odd career choice for one of the industry’s top salespeople, but that doesn’t mean that some people aren’t doing it.

Greg Driscoll is one such leaver. He left Bank of America, where he was based in New York as co-head of FIC sales, back in February. At Deutsche, he’ll be co-head of US leverage finance sales alongside long-timer Alex Bici. Deutsche Bank declined to comment on the move.

It shouldn’t be a surprise that a big banker has made the move to Deutsche Bank; it’s been hiring pretty extensively all year. That being said, most of that hiring was from the pretty darn ailing Credit Suisse, rather than the pretty darn successful Bank of America.

