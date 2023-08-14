Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Nomura tops up its Hong Kong team in spite of 2023’s cuts

by Zeno Toulon
14 August 2023
2 minute read
Nomura tops up its Hong Kong team in spite of 2023’s cuts

Nomura might have cut back its Hong Kong team at the start of the year, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t room to expand through it.

One of the people in that expansion is Sachin Tulshyan. Tulshyan joined Nomura last Thursday as a Managing Director (MD) in the Asia ex-Japan (AEJ) equity products team. He had spent 16 years at Citi before that, having joined as a VP in the bank’s equity derivatives trading team. Tulshyan was made an MD in 2021, and was working the India & emerging markets trading desks before joining Nomura.

Nomura’s cuts in Hong Kong earlier this year mostly hit its investment banking team, from what we’ve seen. That’s understandable; after a poor 2022 for M&A and capital markets opportunities, it’s not looking like 2023 will be bringing them back. Traders, however, are still very much in business – there’s a reason hedge funds are seeing a “feeding frenzy” for talent. Tulshyan certainly fits the bill.

It’s not just Tulshyan that’s joining Nomura in the city, either. The bank has signaled its intent to add over 40 new relationship managers to its AEJ private banking offering.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Focus Capital Markets
Quantitative trader/research
Focus Capital Markets
New York, United States
Analyst / Associate - European Leveraged Finance
London, United Kingdom
S.R Investment Partners
Hedge Fund Analyst / Business Development
S.R Investment Partners
London, United Kingdom
Metis Search
Investment Associate - Private Equity
Metis Search
London, United Kingdom
Barclays
Quantitative Analytics
Barclays
New York, United States
Top Articles
Why doing pawn is still taboo in the City of London

Why doing pawn is still taboo in the City of London

"Legends" are leaving Credit Suisse but clients don't seem to care

"Legends" are leaving Credit Suisse but clients don't seem to care

JPMorgan has a new UK cloud hub, and it's outside London

JPMorgan has a new UK cloud hub, and it's outside London

Standard Chartered hired Credit Suisse's axeman for Singapore

Standard Chartered hired Credit Suisse's axeman for Singapore

When high achieving Asians get lost in banking careers

When high achieving Asians get lost in banking careers

Related articles

"Legends" are leaving Credit Suisse but clients don't seem to care
Financial

"Legends" are leaving Credit Suisse but clients don't seem to care

4 Sep 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Standard Chartered hired Credit Suisse's axeman for Singapore
Financial

Standard Chartered hired Credit Suisse's axeman for Singapore

4 Sep 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Morning Coffee: The banks that let you work from home, and the banks that don't. Hedge fund managers among the peacocks
Financial

Morning Coffee: The banks that let you work from home, and the banks that don't. Hedge fund managers among the peacocks

4 Sep 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
3
Top Credit Suisse portfolio manager leaves for stock exchange
Financial

Top Credit Suisse portfolio manager leaves for stock exchange

1 Sep 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.