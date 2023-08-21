Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
1
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Fintech

Goldman Sachs' mistake and the man who made $100m

by Sarah Butcher
21 August 2023
3 minute read
Goldman Sachs' mistake and the man who made $100m

When Goldman Sachs announced its acquisition of wealth management fintech United Capital for $750m (cash) in 2019, CEO David Solomon was feeling pretty bullish. - United Capital would "help accelerate" Goldman's wealth management strategy, he declared. Four years later, Solomon is tacitly admitting he made a mistake: Goldman said today that it's exploring a sale of United Capital as it evaluates its personal financial management business.

While Goldman's share price is down over 1% as a result of its change of heart and Solomon is lambasted for his strategic errors, Joe Duran - the man who founded and sold United Capital, is doing just fine.

Duran, who is an avid practitioner of yoga and who worked his way up from minimum wage jobs, netted an alleged $75m-$150m from Goldman's purchase of United Capital four years ago. Initially, Goldman also hired him as a partner (on a presumed $950k salary), but Duran left the firm in February '23 after the integration of the two firms was declared complete. When he quit, Duran was due to stay on at Goldman as a consultant, but only last week he announced that he's busy raising money for a new business venture in the registered investment advisor space. 

Duran, who describes himself as a serial entrepreneur, has presumably spent the past few months with his wife and daughters, living off the money he made from Goldman Sachs. 

Meanwhile, it's not clear whether Goldman Sachs faces a writedown on its $750m United Capital investment. The firm already took a $504m writedown on the Greensky home loan business it bought for a $2.2bn stock deal in 2021, and which it's also trying to sell on again. While Goldman employees suffer through the share price, the best way to make money at Goldman in recent years seems to have been to concoct a consumer finance company and pitch it to the executive team. 

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
1 comments
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
  • JP
    JPD
    24 August 2023

    Hey, Joe was just following, step by step, the instructions of an obscure (but interesting) book entitled "Start it, Sell it, Make a Mint". Who wrote this book, you might ask? Joe Duran.


    And here it is: https://nypl.overdrive.com/media/58751

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
S.R Investment Partners
Hedge Fund Analyst / Business Development
S.R Investment Partners
London, United Kingdom
Focus Capital Markets
Quantitative trader/research
Focus Capital Markets
New York, United States
Quantitative Researcher
Alexander Chapman
New York, United States
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Senior Operations Analyst – Major Hedge Fund – circa $300k total comp package!
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
New York, United States
Bohan Group
Rates/FX Swaps Trader
Bohan Group
Singapore
Top Articles
Why doing pawn is still taboo in the City of London

Why doing pawn is still taboo in the City of London

"Legends" are leaving Credit Suisse but clients don't seem to care

"Legends" are leaving Credit Suisse but clients don't seem to care

JPMorgan has a new UK cloud hub, and it's outside London

JPMorgan has a new UK cloud hub, and it's outside London

Standard Chartered hired Credit Suisse's axeman for Singapore

Standard Chartered hired Credit Suisse's axeman for Singapore

When high achieving Asians get lost in banking careers

When high achieving Asians get lost in banking careers

Related articles

The $5.8bn New York fintech hiring Goldman Sachs associates
Fintech

The $5.8bn New York fintech hiring Goldman Sachs associates

31 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Who is Starling Bank hiring for its new Manchester office?
Fintech

Who is Starling Bank hiring for its new Manchester office?

31 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Ex-Allianz partner joins metaverse gaming fintech
Fintech

Ex-Allianz partner joins metaverse gaming fintech

30 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Moving from TradFi to DeFi? How to spot the dangers
Fintech

Moving from TradFi to DeFi? How to spot the dangers

29 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.