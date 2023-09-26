Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
2
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

MDs afflicted by Citi's surprise June job cuts are resurfacing

by Sarah Butcher
26 September 2023
2 minute read
MDs afflicted by Citi's surprise June job cuts are resurfacing

As Citi CEO Jane Fraser leans in heavily to transportation metaphors about trains and fast movement and getting with it or getting off, some of the Citi people who got off involuntarily a few months ago have now fully disembarked and are turning up elsewhere.

Both Ebrahim Rahbari and Thomas Fitzpatrick, two New York-based managing directors in Citi's global FX strategy team, said yesterday that they had left Citi. Their announcements came three months after the bank made surprise cuts to the team, and presumably mean that people like Vasileios Gkionakis, Cit's head of European FX strategy are also on their way.

Get Morning Coffee in your inbox. Sign up here.

Rahbari, who was based in New York but studied economics and management at Oxford University in the UK, said he was leaving Citi after 13 years and that it had been "quite the journey." He doesn't appear to have a new role yet; nor does Gkionakis in London.

Fitzpatrick, on the other hand, has already announced his new job. After nearly four decades he says his "love and passion for markets remains strong" and has just arrived at the New York office of RJ O'Brien, a London brokerage firm.

Citi announced 1,600 job cuts in June and is in the process of making an undefined number of further job cuts which will take out tiers of management. 30 London markets professionals were cut last week, but the decision to relinquish them predated the current restructuring.  

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by Katie Smith on Unsplash

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
2 comments
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
  • ph
    photobug56
    29 September 2023

    I spent several years at Citi (pronounced SH...), where incompetent, power hungry bullies barked orders from their office doorways, where some employees did no work but got paid well, while those who did the work got dumped on. At the time, a female exec who was actually quite competent got pushed out. HR's job was primarily to protect the worst managers. Compliance was a bad joke.


    Supposedly it's not as bad there now.

  • RC
    RC56
    28 September 2023

    These huge job cuts just go on to show how replaceable all these people are, who think that they are above everyone else. I hope this forces some humility into their big heads so they come to terms with the fact that they are nothing special.

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
CW Talent
Quantitative Researcher
CW Talent
New York, United States
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
S.R Investment Partners
Hedge Fund Analyst / Business Development
S.R Investment Partners
London, United Kingdom
Garrison Associates, LLC
Quantitative Developer
Garrison Associates, LLC
Manhattan, United States
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Trader Assistant (Investment desk) – Leading hedge fund – up to £100k base + 50-100% bonus
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
London, United Kingdom
Goodman Masson
IT Project Manager - Hedge Fund
Goodman Masson
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
Goldman Sachs MD leaves for… Tech investor relations

Goldman Sachs MD leaves for… Tech investor relations

Best fintech jobs in 2024? Try small start-ups

Best fintech jobs in 2024? Try small start-ups

London quant fund quadruples revenue, doubles pay

London quant fund quadruples revenue, doubles pay

Nomura hired Deutsche Bank's favourite rates trader

Nomura hired Deutsche Bank's favourite rates trader

Morning Coffee: Sad spending habits of 23-year-old banker on $100k. The boomer bankers’ hero is deeply uncool

Morning Coffee: Sad spending habits of 23-year-old banker on $100k. The boomer bankers’ hero is deeply uncool

Related articles

Nomura hired Deutsche Bank's favourite rates trader
Financial

Nomura hired Deutsche Bank's favourite rates trader

4 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Morning Coffee: Sad spending habits of 23-year-old banker on $100k. The boomer bankers’ hero is deeply uncool
Financial

Morning Coffee: Sad spending habits of 23-year-old banker on $100k. The boomer bankers’ hero is deeply uncool

4 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
How to get a job at Balyasny, the hedge fund hiring quants
Financial

How to get a job at Balyasny, the hedge fund hiring quants

3 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Deutsche Bank’s 2023 hiring isn’t making a difference (yet)
Financial

Deutsche Bank’s 2023 hiring isn’t making a difference (yet)

3 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.