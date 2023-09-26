Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Deutsche Bank hired itself a new rates trader from Bank of America

by Sarah Butcher
26 September 2023
3 minute read
Deutsche Bank hired itself a new rates trader from Bank of America

As we have noted here and here, people have been leaving Deutsche Bank's rates business. Deutsche Bank, however, has been retaliating with some hiring of its own.

Those hires include Rishi Khagram, a gilt trader from Bank of America whom Deutsche has poached despite the lateness of the year and the imminence of bonus season. Khagram, who has yet to make his move public, spent nearly a decade on BofA's gilt desk after six years at HSBC following his graduation from Cambridge University. 

Get Morning Coffee in your inbox. Sign up here.

Deutsche Bank also hired Hadley Parrie from Barclays as head of sterling rates trading in January. However, Parrie's arrival has been followed by the exit of various senior traders from the DB rates team, including Josh Hooker, the ex-head of STIR and FX forward trading has quit, Kilian Frensch (head of European swaps), Daryl Li (the new head of STIRT) and Guy Winkworth, the former head of GBP rates trading. Insiders say the exits were not related to Parrie's arrival. 

Deutsche Bank has been doing some big hiring for its investment banking business this year, but its revenues don't reflect the investment. CFO James von Moltke said this week that fixed income sales and trading revenues will 'normalize' in Q3 versus a strong year last year and that investment banking revenues will decline. There is “a lot of work to do” on keeping costs in check, von Moltke added, implying that bonuses may not be the best. 

Bank of America may not replace Khagram as it has an official hiring freeze. Unofficially, though, it's building its markets business. BofA made over 60 external hires in EMEA FICC sales and trading in 2022 is still hiring this year. 

While DB is fishing for talent elsewhere, some of its most popular ex-traders have yet to resurface. Speculation surrounds the whereabouts of the popular Kilian Frensch, who may possibly be joining Nomura. 

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Metis Search
Investment Associate - Private Equity
Metis Search
London, United Kingdom
S.R Investment Partners
Hedge Fund Analyst / Business Development
S.R Investment Partners
London, United Kingdom
Paritas Recruitment - Data & Tech
Quantitative Researcher (Systematic Fund)
Paritas Recruitment - Data & Tech
London, United Kingdom
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Aeon Search Consulting
FX / Derivatives Trader ( Treasury)
Aeon Search Consulting
Singapore
Paritas Recruitment - Data & Tech
Data Scientist (Systematic Fund)
Paritas Recruitment - Data & Tech
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
Goldman Sachs MD leaves for… Tech investor relations

Goldman Sachs MD leaves for… Tech investor relations

Best fintech jobs in 2024? Try small start-ups

Best fintech jobs in 2024? Try small start-ups

London quant fund quadruples revenue, doubles pay

London quant fund quadruples revenue, doubles pay

Nomura hired Deutsche Bank's favourite rates trader

Nomura hired Deutsche Bank's favourite rates trader

Morning Coffee: Sad spending habits of 23-year-old banker on $100k. The boomer bankers’ hero is deeply uncool

Morning Coffee: Sad spending habits of 23-year-old banker on $100k. The boomer bankers’ hero is deeply uncool

Related articles

Goldman Sachs MD leaves for… Tech investor relations
Financial

Goldman Sachs MD leaves for… Tech investor relations

4 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
London quant fund quadruples revenue, doubles pay
Financial

London quant fund quadruples revenue, doubles pay

4 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Nomura hired Deutsche Bank's favourite rates trader
Financial

Nomura hired Deutsche Bank's favourite rates trader

4 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Morning Coffee: Sad spending habits of 23-year-old banker on $100k. The boomer bankers’ hero is deeply uncool
Financial

Morning Coffee: Sad spending habits of 23-year-old banker on $100k. The boomer bankers’ hero is deeply uncool

4 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.