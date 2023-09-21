Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Fintech

The universities Grab loves for its Singapore internships

by Alex McMurray
21 September 2023
2 minute read
The universities Grab loves for its Singapore internships

If you're looking for fintech internship opportunities in Singapore, Grab cannot be ignored. The Singapore based payments fintech brings in a number of interns from a wide range of universities, but it definitely has its favorites.

Out of all the interns, past and present, that we could see, we found that more than 45% of them went to the National University of Singapore. Nanyang Technological University and Singapore Management University were some ways behind, with 21% and 19% of interns going to each, respectively.

Click here to sign up for our fintech newsletter

The only other university of note is Imperial College London, where 4% of Grab's Singaporean interns came from. London appears to be a popular city for Grab, which has also hired interns from the University of London before. It's also begun hiring interns in London, hiring Imperial College student Saran Punpipatpaiboon in July.

For the vast majority of these students, Grab is not their first internship. Previous companies interns have worked for include Amazon, DBS Bank, consultancies like Accenture and Deloitte, and even Grab's digibank venture, GXS Bank.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Analyst / Associate - European Leveraged Finance
London, United Kingdom
Aeon Search Consulting
FX / Derivatives Trader ( Treasury)
Aeon Search Consulting
Singapore
Metis Search
Investment Associate - Private Equity
Metis Search
London, United Kingdom
Goodman Masson
M&A Analyst 2 - EMEA M&A
Goodman Masson
London, United Kingdom
Wellington Management Company, LLP
Fixed Income Trader
Wellington Management Company, LLP
Singapore
Top Articles
Goldman Sachs MD leaves for… Tech investor relations

Goldman Sachs MD leaves for… Tech investor relations

Best fintech jobs in 2024? Try small start-ups

Best fintech jobs in 2024? Try small start-ups

London quant fund quadruples revenue, doubles pay

London quant fund quadruples revenue, doubles pay

Nomura hired Deutsche Bank's favourite rates trader

Nomura hired Deutsche Bank's favourite rates trader

Morning Coffee: Sad spending habits of 23-year-old banker on $100k. The boomer bankers’ hero is deeply uncool

Morning Coffee: Sad spending habits of 23-year-old banker on $100k. The boomer bankers’ hero is deeply uncool

Related articles

Best fintech jobs in 2024? Try small start-ups
Fintech

Best fintech jobs in 2024? Try small start-ups

4 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Goldman Sachs & JPMorgan MD leaves banking for Stripe
Fintech

Goldman Sachs & JPMorgan MD leaves banking for Stripe

3 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Ex-UBS MD leaving crypto to start new fund is hot on Abu Dhabi
Fintech

Ex-UBS MD leaving crypto to start new fund is hot on Abu Dhabi

3 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Ex-Standard Chartered & Grab lawyer takes top SG digibank job
Fintech

Ex-Standard Chartered & Grab lawyer takes top SG digibank job

2 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.