Hong Kong and Singapore’s top graduate programs

If you’ve read our list of global graduate programs and internships available now, you might have been in slight distress as a student in APAC at the lack of local programs.

Fear not - we’ve made another list for you specifically of opportunities available in the world’s largest continental economy. The list is focused on its two most important and global cities – Hong Kong and Singapore.

It’s still worth going through the global list, as there are some great links to student-themed content about the investment banking recruitment process, a free confidential CV review, and our student-and-graduate-themed newsletter.

Without further ado:

Hong Kong graduate programs

HSBC

JPMorgan

BNP Paribas

Citi

PwC

Hang Seng Bank

EY

DBS

Morgan Stanley

AIA

Standard Chartered

Deloitte

Bank of China

Société Générale

KPMG

HKMA

CLSA

FWD

HKEX

Crypto.com

Bank of East Asia

Goldman Sachs

CICC

Natixis

OCBC

Prudential

AXA

OKX

Haitong

Mizuho

China Construction Bank

Bank of Communication

Singapore graduate programs

UOB

OCBC

Citi

Standard Chartered

JPMorgan

NCS

HSBC

UBS

Bank of Singapore

Accenture

BNP Paribas

EY

Bank of America

Shopee

Singtel

Visa

Credit Agricole

KPMG

PwC

GIC

Deloitte

Deutsche Bank

Amazon

Maybank

SMBC

TikTok

Sea Group

MUFG

CIMB

Prudential

ByteDance

BNY Mellon

Nomura

ST Engineering

Govtech

IBM

Binance

Goldman Sachs

Barclays

HCL Technologies

Mizuho

AIA

