Bank of America London director returns as New York MD

Some people see their ex-partner doing well and want them back. Others see their ex-employer having a good 2023 whilst everyone else is wallowing in poor revenues, and take the opportunity to rekindle the magic.

For Bank of America, the banker that came back is its global head of capital introduction, Vanessa Boggardt. Bogaardt spent over 7 years at Goldman Sachs in New York, and was part of the bank’s 2019 class of promotion to MD. She was at BofA in London for six years before that, making her return to the bank in the big apple less of a reunion that it would have been otherwise.

Bank of America is an interesting place to be at the moment. The bank has been doing very well in 2023, all things considered. In sales and trading, its revenues have been some of its best ever, and it’s even broken its hiring freeze.

As a consequence, no one seems to want to leave the bank – which is actually a bit of a bad thing, given that the bank was reliant on natural attrition to trim its headcount (and compensation expenses) down a bit. It probably helps BofA that it’s worked on its culture a lot in recent years.

