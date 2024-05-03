Discover your dream Career
1
Financial

A bank just paid zero bonuses and ejected this female managing director

by Sarah Butcher
4 hours ago
2 minute read
A bank just paid zero bonuses and ejected this female managing director

As we reported earlier this week, there have been squeaks of lamentation from Instinet. The institutional agency broker which acts as Nomura's equities trading arm announced its bonuses this week, and they were not so good.

It now appears that they were in fact zero. Nomura declined to comment, but multiple sources say that the bonus pool was zeroed and people were let go.

Seema Arora, a managing director and Instinet's head of execution sales for Europe, is understood to have been among the exits. Arora joined Instinet from Kepler Cheuvreux in 2019 and previously spent six years as head of execution sales at JPMorgan.

She's thought to have gone with two people from her team.

Instinet's poor bonuses come after the bank hired Gerry Milligan as president and head of the Americas from Credit Suisse last November. There are understood to be some complaints internally about new recruits who arrived on guarantees.

Sarah Butcher
1 comments
  • BI
    BIF
    3 hours ago

    Not sure to understand the provocative title. Would have been different if it was a male ?

    Or we don't write article ?

    No point to specify male or female , we shouldn't make any difference.

    People should be evaluated based on their merit and nothing else.

    So yes, a bank should be able to fire a female without having an article mentioning "female".


    If you want equality, stop to make the difference between male and female and use only merits.



Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
