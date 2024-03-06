ex-Credit Suisse DCM chief shows up at Spanish bank that isn't Santander

Credit Suisse bankers have been showing up everywhere you could image, from ING to SMBC to Deutsche Bank. Now there’s a new place that’s hiring Credit Suisse people – BBVA.

Charlie Morin joined BBVA yesterday to head up its US Financial Institutions Group (FIG) Debt Capital Markets (DCM) team. Previously based in London (for Credit Suisse), Morin joined BBVA in New York.

Morin joined Credit Suisse in 2015 from HSBC, and was cut from his role as French and Belgium FIG DCM, as well as EMEA insurance DCM, chief at the end of 2022.

BBVA isn’t exactly the upper echelons of investment banking, both for career progression and compensation. Top European investment bankers (known as MRTs) at the bank earned some of the lowest compensation packages on the continent: less than one third of what cross-town rival Santander (who’s been stacking up on bankers recently) pays.

