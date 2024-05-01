Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Citi quietly parted company with its EMEA chief compliance officer

by Sarah Butcher
37 minutes ago
2 minute read
Citi quietly parted company with its EMEA chief compliance officer

Citi may be cutting jobs, but it's also said several times that it continues to invest in compliance and controls. This continued investment has not prevented it from cutting one of its most senior compliance people in Europe. 

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

Dominic Hirons, Citi's EMEA chief compliance officer, left the bank after five years in March. It's understood that he disappeared as part of Citi's program of stripping out layers of management.

Citi didn't immediately comment on Hirons' exit. Speaking at the time of Citi's first quarter results announcement, CEO Jane Fraser said the bank has more than halved its 400+ committees and now operates within eight management layers, thereby improving the speed of decision-making. However, Citi continues to invest in "automating manual controls and processes" and "intensifying processes" around data remediation and regulatory reporting, Fraser added. 

Citi has invested heavily in compliance and controls after being hit with a $400m fine and ordered to correct “longstanding deficiencies” in its risk and control systems in late 2020. 

It's not clear who is replacing Hirons or what his current intentions are. Prior to Citi, he spent nearly 11 years at Morgan Stanley, so he may be enjoying the rest. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, WhatsApp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Top Articles
Citi quietly parted company with its EMEA chief compliance officer

Citi quietly parted company with its EMEA chief compliance officer

Morning Coffee: The HSBC banker who left at the wrong moment. Parisian bankers decide an American boutique is best

Morning Coffee: The HSBC banker who left at the wrong moment. Parisian bankers decide an American boutique is best

People are saying sorry things about Instinet bonuses

People are saying sorry things about Instinet bonuses

Citi's latest layoffs include a popular MD who'd been there 17 years

Citi's latest layoffs include a popular MD who'd been there 17 years

What is an investment bank? What does it do?

What is an investment bank? What does it do?

Latest Jobs
Morgan McKinley
Insurance Systems Manager
Morgan McKinley
Tokyo, Japan
MFS Investment Management
Talent Acquisition Consultant - Fixed Term Contract
MFS Investment Management
Tokyo, Japan
Specialized Group
FP&A Analyst (9 million JPY, work-life balance, remote work)
Specialized Group
Tokyo, Japan
Specialized Group
Brand Communications Manager (FMCG / MLM)
Specialized Group
Tokyo, Japan
Specialized Group
Assistant Director of Guest Experience (Tokyo Hotel)
Specialized Group
Tokyo, Japan
Morgan McKinley
Power BI Developer (Haken)
Morgan McKinley
Tokyo, Japan

Related articles

Morning Coffee: The HSBC banker who left at the wrong moment. Parisian bankers decide an American boutique is best
Financial

Morning Coffee: The HSBC banker who left at the wrong moment. Parisian bankers decide an American boutique is best

1 May 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Citi's latest layoffs include a popular MD who'd been there 17 years
Financial

Citi's latest layoffs include a popular MD who'd been there 17 years

30 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Morning Coffee: JPMorgan's new MDs are a big issue in London. Barclays' Asia hires are working well
Financial

Morning Coffee: JPMorgan's new MDs are a big issue in London. Barclays' Asia hires are working well

30 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
3
Noel Quinn is leaving HSBC to pursue everyone's fantasy career
Financial

Noel Quinn is leaving HSBC to pursue everyone's fantasy career

30 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.