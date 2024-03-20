Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Fintech

Coinbase is paying $200k+ salaries to remote engineers to fix its big problem

by Alex McMurray
9 hours ago
2 minute read
Coinbase is paying $200k+ salaries to remote engineers to fix its big problem
Brian Armstrong wants infrastructure engineers

Bitcoin's surging popularity is proving difficult for the top crypto exchanges to handle. Coinbase CEO Bryan Armstrong recently told Bloomberg the fintech needs to invest more in its infrastructure, and some of that investment is likely to involve talent.

Click here to sign up for our fintech newsletter 🤖

Coinbase is recruiting for two senior and two staff engineers in its infrastructure team: three are working on reliability, while the other is a staff engineer working on its real-time online storage services. The roles are all remote, based in the US or Canada.

Coinbase is known to pay well (its compensation per head was $424k last year) and pay in the expanding infrastructure team seems to line up. The staff infrastructure engineer has a salary range of $211k to $249k; staff engineers are paid an average salary of $233k in 2024 according to Levels.fyi, as well as $258k in stock.

The infrastructure team has already made a few big hires. Chief among them is Jeffrey Lyon, who joined in December as head of infrastructure security. He founded cybersecurity firm Black Lotus back in 1999, and has held top engineering roles at both AWS and Robinhood, joining Coinbase from the latter. He also spent nine years as a US naval officer, and received the Afghanistan Campaign Medal.

In December, Coinbase also hired engineers Yuki Sawa and Shidi Wang. The former joined as an engineering manager in cloud infrastructure after four years working on Tinder's infrastructure. Wang works on infrastructure security with Lyon, and joined from Amazon.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Articles
Ken Griffin, CEO of hedge fund Citadel, says his life was shaped by a woman who died tragically

Ken Griffin, CEO of hedge fund Citadel, says his life was shaped by a woman who died tragically

"I worked 80 hour weeks to deliver a platform for a hedge fund. Then they fired me"

"I worked 80 hour weeks to deliver a platform for a hedge fund. Then they fired me"

Morning Coffee: Billionaire bank CEO offers advice on raising children. Banks that were hiring MDs in 2023 are still hiring in 2024

Morning Coffee: Billionaire bank CEO offers advice on raising children. Banks that were hiring MDs in 2023 are still hiring in 2024

Hedge fund Point72's "elite" team is paying Python quant interns $25k monthly

Hedge fund Point72's "elite" team is paying Python quant interns $25k monthly

Morning Coffee: Hedge fund job cuts are a reminder why people stay at banks. Credit Suisse people are irking their UBS colleagues

Morning Coffee: Hedge fund job cuts are a reminder why people stay at banks. Credit Suisse people are irking their UBS colleagues

Top Articles
Did Goldman Sachs' commodities business lose money in the last quarter?

Did Goldman Sachs' commodities business lose money in the last quarter?

Junior bankers say their jobs have become intolerable again: "Easily 100 hours+ a week"

Junior bankers say their jobs have become intolerable again: "Easily 100 hours+ a week"

What it's really like to work at Stripe: from an ex-Citi trader

What it's really like to work at Stripe: from an ex-Citi trader

Ken Griffin, CEO of hedge fund Citadel, says his life was shaped by a woman who died tragically

Ken Griffin, CEO of hedge fund Citadel, says his life was shaped by a woman who died tragically

Coinbase is paying $200k+ salaries to remote engineers to fix its big problem

Coinbase is paying $200k+ salaries to remote engineers to fix its big problem

Recommended Jobs
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Business Analyst - Rapidly Expanding Hedge Fund - Exceptional Comp + Flexible Working
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
London, United Kingdom
Hunter Bond
Technical Business Analyst – Prestigious Fund - £90,000
Hunter Bond
London, United Kingdom
Eka Finance
Tier 1 Asset Management Fund Hiring Junior Quant Data Analyst
Eka Finance
London, United Kingdom
Man Group plc
Senior Quantitative Researcher - Fixed Income Cash & Derivatives
Man Group plc
London, United Kingdom
Twelve Capital
Data Analyst
Twelve Capital
London, United Kingdom
Oxford Knight
C# Software Developer- Global Investment Management
Oxford Knight
London, United Kingdom

Related articles

What it's really like to work at Stripe: from an ex-Citi trader
Fintech

What it's really like to work at Stripe: from an ex-Citi trader

20 Mar 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Stripe's unique interviewing tactic that you need to know
Fintech

Stripe's unique interviewing tactic that you need to know

19 Mar 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Top fintech CTO on the 24-year-olds doing intense jobs, and how to get hired
Fintech

Top fintech CTO on the 24-year-olds doing intense jobs, and how to get hired

19 Mar 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Monzo founder's new AI startup wants to make software developers extinct
Fintech

Monzo founder's new AI startup wants to make software developers extinct

18 Mar 2024
comment icon
1
like icon
1

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.