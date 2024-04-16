Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Fintech

Ex-Monzo tech exec joins co-founder's OpenAI backed coding startup

by Alex McMurray
9 hours ago
2 minute read
Ex-Monzo tech exec joins co-founder's OpenAI backed coding startup

Monzo co-founder Jonas Templestein unveiled his new AI startup Nustom last month, which aims to facilitate software development from people without technical backgrounds. Its founding team was full of Monzo alums, and it's just added another in Matt Heath, someone Templestein has worked with extensively before.

The two men both joined Anne Boden's Starling Bank as software engineers in late 2014... and both left within five months. They followed Tom Blomfield after his alleged "coup" at Starling, with Templestein becoming CTO and Heath becoming a founding engineer.

Heath worked his way up to VP level during his seven-year stint at the fintech. He worked on artchitecture and infrastructure primarily, and was also the technical lead for the beta launch of Monzo US. The fintech's most recent funding round is facilitating additional growth in that region. Heath left at the start of 2022 and has since worked as a freelance principal engineer.

To date, Nustom's website says it has received backing from 42 separate investors. These include OpenAI's Research Lab, Y Combinator CEO Garry Tan and... Tom Blomfield.

 Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Articles
JPMorgan's new top 28-year-old is in product management

JPMorgan's new top 28-year-old is in product management

Morning Coffee: 26-year-old trader & colleague accused of selling Jane Street's "shocking" secret. 91-year-old hedge fund legend's approach to longevity

Morning Coffee: 26-year-old trader & colleague accused of selling Jane Street's "shocking" secret. 91-year-old hedge fund legend's approach to longevity

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs & JPMorgan's 22-year-olds on $100k salaries may go extinct. The banking associate who’s forbidden from playing golf with clients

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs & JPMorgan's 22-year-olds on $100k salaries may go extinct. The banking associate who’s forbidden from playing golf with clients

Morning Coffee: London banker's wife says her £200k+ family income makes childcare a struggle. Accenture executive says he was dismissed for ADHD

Morning Coffee: London banker's wife says her £200k+ family income makes childcare a struggle. Accenture executive says he was dismissed for ADHD

"I worked 80 hour weeks to deliver a platform for a hedge fund. Then they fired me"

"I worked 80 hour weeks to deliver a platform for a hedge fund. Then they fired me"

Top Articles
Investment bank head pays tribute to "courageous" first year analyst who died aged 22

Investment bank head pays tribute to "courageous" first year analyst who died aged 22

The former JPMorgan MDs becoming product executives in fintech

The former JPMorgan MDs becoming product executives in fintech

Morgan Stanley will be opportunistically hiring bankers as "pot pourri" of deals returns

Morgan Stanley will be opportunistically hiring bankers as "pot pourri" of deals returns

"Please help, my junior fixed income sales job is very dull"

"Please help, my junior fixed income sales job is very dull"

A veteran Citi MD in New York was rescued by a Japanese bank

A veteran Citi MD in New York was rescued by a Japanese bank

Recommended Jobs
Business Analyst (Change & Integration)
London, United Kingdom
SEI Investments (Europe) Ltd.
DC Client Manager
SEI Investments (Europe) Ltd.
London, United Kingdom
Investor Relations Manager
Henley-on-Thames, United Kingdom
Reply
Graduate Compliance AML/KYC Consultant
Reply
London, United Kingdom
Hays
Relationship Manager FI
Hays
London, United Kingdom
Hunter Bond
Front Office Business Analyst - Bonds/Swaps
Hunter Bond
London, United Kingdom

Related articles

The former JPMorgan MDs becoming product executives in fintech
Fintech

The former JPMorgan MDs becoming product executives in fintech

16 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
VC partner says UK crypto hiring will grow, Blockchain.com CEO is less bullish
Fintech

VC partner says UK crypto hiring will grow, Blockchain.com CEO is less bullish

16 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
London fintech CEOs say UK employees can't compete with "100 hour weeks" in Asia
Fintech

London fintech CEOs say UK employees can't compete with "100 hour weeks" in Asia

15 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Robinhood has filled its London office ahead of its UK launch
Fintech

Robinhood has filled its London office ahead of its UK launch

15 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.