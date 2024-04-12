Two of Stripe's UK CTOs leave on the same day

The executive arm of Stripe's UK division has been going through some big changes. At the start of the year, UK CEO Max Roberts left for tech firm IFS; now, this month, Companies House filings suggest two board members and CTOs have left the payments fintech on the same day.

Emma Burrows was Stripe's head of engineering in London, joining in 2020 from beauty firm Charlotte Tilbury. She had previously worked on AdTech at Google for seven years after graduating from Cambridge. She was Stripe's first engineering hire in London.

Burrows left on April 5th, according to Companies House, and seems to have a new gig lined up. She is the sole director of a newly incorporated firm called Embur Tech Ltd.

Jurgen Van Gael has also resigned as a director too. He was a much more recent hire, arriving last February, and was the head of engineering for payouts. Van Gael was also a Cambridge graduate, and also worked at Google in an adjacent team to Burrows after it acquired Rangespan, a big data company where he was a director.

Van Gael's new destination is less clear. He has no new appointments on Companies House, and his social media says he is still working with the company.

Stripe has not responded to a request for comment.

Photo by Karan Suthar on Unsplash