Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

UBS's cuts seem to involve senior people from Credit Suisse

by Sarah Butcher
2 hours ago
3 minute read
UBS's cuts seem to involve senior people from Credit Suisse

UBS is making another round of job cuts, but some people there seem more at risk than others. 

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

Bloomberg reported today that UBS is preparing a new round of cuts across the investment bank, the markets business and the wealth management business. 100 jobs are expected to go in the investment bank, and the cuts will reportedly "go beyond the routine pruning of underperformers."

UBS declined to comment. However, there are indications that in wealth management at least, changes are already underway and that one sort of person at the Swiss bank is coming off worse than the rest.

Inside ParadePlatz reports that many of the wealth management cuts appear to involve senior people from Credit Suisse and that "45 supposed untouchables" were cut this week. Citing a UBS memo, it says they include Raffael Gasser, the former head of private banking international at Credit Suisse who joined UBS in September 2023 as head of North Europe private wealth clients and Andrea Grob, who joined from Credit Suisse in July last year as sector head for wealth management in Turkey, Greece and Africa.  Matteo Franceschini, a historic UBS banker managing Southern Europe, is also going. A raft of UBS veterans will now run the wealth management business in Europe (Niels Zilkins, Tobias Vogel, Victoria Hagmann, Alejandro Velez, Carl Von Wrede and Gianluca Gera) under Christine Novakovic.

UBS is due to report its first quarter results in early May. Speaking to investors after announcing the bank's fourth quarter results, CFO Todd Tuckner said the bank expected to finish onboarding 400 Credit Suisse markets professionals in the first quarter of 2024 and that as Credit Suisse bankers are onboarded he expected banking "to generate almost twice its baseline revenues by 2026, assuming supportive markets." However, Tuckner also noted that the bank is aiming to make $13bn in cost savings and would pace any reinvestment of that amount, "depending on how that revenue trajectory develops."

UBS's investment bank made a $169m loss in the fourth quarter. One London MD there told us the expectation is that the "final Credit Suisse people" slated for removal are due to go soon.

Photo by Alex Gruber on Unsplash

 Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Top Articles
Peel Hunt MD retires to his private estate as redundancy fears strike the London office

Peel Hunt MD retires to his private estate as redundancy fears strike the London office

Ex-Credit Suisse MD in Singapore takes another more junior job after leaving JPMorgan

Ex-Credit Suisse MD in Singapore takes another more junior job after leaving JPMorgan

Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan are making senior changes to their AI teams

Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan are making senior changes to their AI teams

UBS's cuts seem to involve senior people from Credit Suisse

UBS's cuts seem to involve senior people from Credit Suisse

Morning Coffee: Banking MD’s $12m pay guarantee came with a nasty clause. Citi’s new executive is firing a lot of incumbents

Morning Coffee: Banking MD’s $12m pay guarantee came with a nasty clause. Citi’s new executive is firing a lot of incumbents

Latest Jobs
Morgan McKinley
Delivery Manager - Architect
Morgan McKinley
Tokyo, Japan
Brookfield Asset Management, Inc
Executive Assistant
Brookfield Asset Management, Inc
Tokyo, Japan
Specialized Group
Frontend Engineer - Leading AI Company - Full Remote
Specialized Group
Tokyo, Japan
Specialized Group
Product Manager - Leading AI Company - Up to 14M
Specialized Group
Tokyo, Japan
Specialized Group
Web Director - Industry Leading AI Company - Full Remote
Specialized Group
Tokyo, Japan
State Street Corporation
FX Operations, AVP
State Street Corporation
Tokyo, Japan

Related articles

UBS's 177 new managing directors contain few people from Credit Suisse
Financial

UBS's 177 new managing directors contain few people from Credit Suisse

15 Feb 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
2
Morning Coffee: Banking MD’s $12m pay guarantee came with a nasty clause. Citi’s new executive is firing a lot of incumbents
Financial

Morning Coffee: Banking MD’s $12m pay guarantee came with a nasty clause. Citi’s new executive is firing a lot of incumbents

18 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Three big reasons why US banks will start hiring again. 11 small reasons why they won't
Financial

Three big reasons why US banks will start hiring again. 11 small reasons why they won't

17 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Hong Kong banking jobs vanishing as HSBC and Morgan Stanley both cut heads
Financial

Hong Kong banking jobs vanishing as HSBC and Morgan Stanley both cut heads

17 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.