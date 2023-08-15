Discover your dream Career
Top Credit Suisse trader heads to hedge fund

by Zeno Toulon
15 August 2023
2 minute read
Top Credit Suisse trader heads to hedge fund

Credit Suisse is cutting its salespeople and traders, and some of those it's letting go are still finding better jobs elsewhere. 

Anders Helgesen has just joined Millennium. Helgesen spent five years at Credit Suisse in London as an equity derivatives trader. He joined the bank from Citi, where he was head of EMEA single stock flow equity derivatives trading. 

It's not unheard of for Credit Suisse traders to leave for (or even set up their own) hedge funds. The best known example is Hamza Lemssouguer, the Swiss bank's former star credit trader, who founded Arini in 2021. Ex-Credit Suisse trader Bobby Jain went to Millennium in 2016 and is now spinning out his own fund. 

So far this year, though, hedge funds seemed to have been mostly interested in Credit Suisse’s risk people, with departures for both Citadel and Brevan HowardHelgesen is a sign that traders can still make the move too. 

